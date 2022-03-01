Washington County murder case headed to jury by afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE -- Both sides have rested in the murder trial of a 79-year-old man from Prairie Grove.

William Garland Smith of 16181 S. Applehill Road is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 18, 2018, death of Shane Crawford, 62.

Smith claims the shooting was self-defense after Crawford punched him. Smith told investigators he shot Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after an altercation.

Prosecutors contend Crawford was walking away and was no longer a threat.

Smith testified Tuesday he thought Crawford was going to get a fence post and finish him off.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay denied for a second time motions from the defense for a judgment of acquittal. Lindsay said prosecutors presented evidence and questions that should be decided by a jury.

The case is now ready for closing arguments and will then go to the jury.