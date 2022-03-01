Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Washington County murder case headed to jury by afternoon

by Ron Wood | Today at 5:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Both sides have rested in the murder trial of a 79-year-old man from Prairie Grove.

William Garland Smith of 16181 S. Applehill Road is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 18, 2018, death of Shane Crawford, 62.

Smith claims the shooting was self-defense after Crawford punched him. Smith told investigators he shot Crawford in the back with a .22-caliber revolver after an altercation.

Prosecutors contend Crawford was walking away and was no longer a threat.

Smith testified Tuesday he thought Crawford was going to get a fence post and finish him off.

Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay denied for a second time motions from the defense for a judgment of acquittal. Lindsay said prosecutors presented evidence and questions that should be decided by a jury.

The case is now ready for closing arguments and will then go to the jury.

Print Headline: Murder case headed to the jury

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT