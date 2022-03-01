What Joe won’t say

Alas, we must endure another "State of the Union" speech this evening to showcase the choreographed blather of hyperpartisan contrivance.

By modern practice, the president will seek to take full marketing advantage of a rare prime-time television audience. He will seek to weave his party's best talking points into a speech only pretending to be more about the condition of the country than his own political state.

Unless political manipulators have come up with a better exploitation, the first lady will be seated next to heroic guests chosen to reflect positively somehow on the president.

The opposing-party members will decline to stand or applaud. The president's party mates will be bobble- body dolls--up, down, up, down, puppets of a White House phrasemaker--achieving their best workouts since last year's show.

Alas, then, you'll have to depend on me for accuracy, truth and candor as I use the remaining space to pen the speech you'll never hear, but that Joe Biden ought to give:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the state of our union is bad. It's not a great deal better than the state of our world, where a creepy little madman with a military might all out of proportion to his appropriate relevance has invaded an innocent, sovereign country for no reason other than creepy madness.

"Here's the situation for our country: Its leader has a 37 percent approval rating, not all my fault. The runaway leader in the polls for the Republican nomination next time remains the megalomaniacal insurrectionist. He has most recently extolled the aforementioned creepy little madman as smart and savvy while saying that I and those allied with us in resisting the aforementioned creepy little madman are dumb.

"Even if any American finds Vladimir Putin smart and savvy, why would those be the qualities one would choose to mention, especially now, and extol over our own qualities? Politics once stopped at our water's edge. Now it begins with a monstrous ego that stops for nothing.

"And how could the vast majority of a major political party go along with that ego, either from ghastly agreement or shameful fear?"

"A well-educated young senator of that megalomaniac's party, hailing from a remote southern state with a good basketball team, went on a network talk show Sunday and made informed and relevant criticisms of the allied action. He called for tougher measures. I was in the process of considering some of his points open-mindedly and rejecting others out of hand, such as that we should have agitated the creepy madman by sanctioning him before he did anything. But then, asked four times to condemn his party's insurrectionist former president and his extolling of Putin, the young senator went wobbly.

"Let me speak from experience for the young senator: Even a 37 percent favorable rating is better than that kind of cowering."

"Meantime, many in my own party have been telling me to use this occasion to explain to Americans that, although they think the economy is not good, it is, in fact, fine.

"But inflation is never good. Rising energy costs are not good. Supply-chain logjams are not good. Workforce shortages are not good.

"Those living in the real world instead of the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue bubble know best.

"These economic problems may be mostly, or largely, the fault of the pandemic--the overheated nature of restarting the economy from near-dormancy and the emerging realities of permanent changes dictated by that pandemic.

"But that's hardly a reason to tell Americans they're fine when they know they aren't.

"Many in my party advise me to tout my own successes. All right. I see three.

"We did passably well by the virus with a relief-and-recovery package and our distribution of vaccines and tests.

"Second, I'm pleased with the NATO alliance, which is anything but dumb.

"Third, I had the good sense to sit on the bench and let a bipartisan group of senators put together an infrastructure package. A president is a player-coach, and a good player-coach knows when to take himself out of the game.

"After I finish these remarks, the so-called progressives of my party intend to offer their own response so they can keep blabbing about that Build Back Better program, though we never had the votes or a voter mandate. Some things are my fault, such as not breaking that bill up and seeing what we could do item by item.

"I notice there is not much standing and applauding. Only Manchin and Sinema and Romney and Cheney seem to be getting any exercise.

"So, to conclude, I need to do better. Y'all in Congress need to do a lot better.

"And I am ready to ignore that certain megalomaniac and will blissfully begin doing so the moment y'all quit being such fraidy-cats where he's concerned.

"The nation and world need to be fought hard for and, if you're a religious person, prayed for even harder."

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



