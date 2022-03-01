Zebras gear up for foe at state

A photo of the 2014-15 Pine Bluff High School boys basketball team hangs prominently on the western wall inside McFadden Gymnasium.

The team got into the 6A state tournament with the sixth and final seed, but took Arkansas by storm with upsets of then-No. 1 ranked Little Rock Parkview, Alma and defending champion Jonesboro to claim Pine Bluff's 13th crown, which ranks fourth all-time in the state.

Billy Dixon, an assistant to Clarence Finley on that championship team, thinks the 2021-22 Zebras have plenty of advantages compared to that banner team.

"This team here on the floor has a little more to offer than that team sitting on the wall," Dixon said during Monday's practice. "We've got several guys who can put the ball in the basket and score for us. We've got a big that understands the game as well as any big the past 10 years or so."

This year's version of the 5A state tournament includes some of the perennial contenders -- Jonesboro, again a defending champion, and Parkview among them -- but with Pine Bluff and Russellville among the conference champs in the field, the race to next week's finals could be wide open.

"It's not pressure. You just have to go out there and compete," senior Troy'reon Ramos said.

"You're playing for something right now. We have to come out with that same hunger and aggressiveness, keep playing hard. We've got one goal, just to get the ring."

The Zebras (19-7) won the 5A-South championship for the second straight season with two games to spare after they defeated Hot Springs Lakeside on Feb. 18. They've had a week off since finishing the regular season and will take on Greene County Tech (15-11) at 8:30 tonight to cap the first night of the state tournament at Sheridan High School's Yellowjacket Arena.

"I feel like with what we accomplished in the conference this season, we're getting overlooked," sophomore guard Courtney Crutchfield said. "In any gym, the other team is there, but I feel like we can come out and compete and get the win."

Pine Bluff or GCT will take on the winner of Maumelle vs. Vilonia at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The semifinal round is Saturday, with the championship game set for March 10 at Hot Springs' Bank OZK Arena.

GCT slid into the tournament winning three of its last five games, but the Golden Eagles are coming off a 71-65 loss to Paragould last Thursday.

Dixon compared GCT to Lake Hamilton, the only team to beat Pine Bluff in 5A-South play the past two years. Both teams like to spread the court and shoot from the perimeter, he said, but GCT's offense is designed to either dump the ball to 6-foot-3 senior George Smith III on the low block or have Smith kick the ball out to a wide-open shooter.

"If they're making 3-balls, they're going to be like Lake Hamilton. It's going to be a long, difficult night if we can't find our way to defend," Dixon said.

Luckily for Dixon, Pine Bluff has plenty of scorers in its lineup.

Crutchfield, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, is a second-year varsity starter who averages 19 points per game. Monday was his first time to practice since sustaining a right-hip injury last Tuesday against Texarkana.

Ramos, a 5-10 combo guard, rings in 14 points a game. And 6-foot-6 Jordon Harris protects the paint while nearly producing a double-double per game -- 9.6 points and 10 rebounds.

"We have some great scorers in Ramos and Crutchfield, who gets some buckets for us every night, but we wouldn't be where we are if it weren't for Harris," Dixon said. "People have got to look at what he does defensively -- and I'm not just talking about the blocked shots, averaging 5 blocked shots a game -- but he averages a double-double throughout the conference except for two ballgames. He's the most unselfish guy you'll come across."

And there are other key cogs, like senior Cedric Adams and juniors X'Zaevion Barnett and Jabbar Spellman.

"Austyne Dendy is a guy not talked about enough, what that man brings to the table when he comes in," Dixon said. "He's the sixth man of the year, if there was ever one out there."

Harris earned an honor of a sort, already. He led the 5A-South in rebounding this season. Playing that role and seeing the Zebras grow together have been important to him.

"We create a bond with each other. We learn what our weaknesses and our strengths are every day. That's the best part, for sure."

5A state tournament schedule

Today -- Russellville vs. Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.; Little Rock Parkview vs. Greenwood, 5:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff vs. GCT, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday -- Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs High, 2:30 p.m.; Marion vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Hamilton vs. West Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Maumelle vs. Vilonia, 2:30 p.m.; Siloam Springs vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:30 p.m.; Russellville-Jacksonville winner vs. Marion-Lakeside winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday -- Parkview-Greenwood winner vs. Lake Hamilton-West Memphis winner, 2:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff-GCT winner vs. Maumelle-Vilonia winner, 5:30 p.m.; Jonesboro-Hot Springs High winner vs. Siloam Springs-Sylvan Hills winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday -- Semifinals, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.