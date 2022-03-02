Lamar dedicates title to beloved teacher

LAMAR -- Just hours after mourning at a funeral on their own court, the Lamar Lady Warriors had just one mission Tuesday night: Win it for Mrs. Harrison.

They did just that at Warrior Arena.

Lamar shook off a slow start on offense to pull away for a 51-36 win in the Class 3A-3 regional championship game against Mayflower. The Lady Warriors wanted to play strong for Lamar teacher Amanda Harrison, who passed away recently from breast cancer.

"It has been a really long week," Lamar Coach Brandon Schluterman said. "These kids endured a funeral and then played well. This is one of those days you look back and they will remember a lot. Those kids loved her. She was a big supporter of athletics. They won it for her."

Lamar (28-2) held just an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, but the offense quickly picked up the pace after that. The Lady Warriors put together a 17-point second quarter to take a 25-14 lead heading into the break against the defending Class 3A state champions.

A big part of the offensive success was attacking the basket for Lamar. Shots were not falling early, as they made just 2 of 11 from the field in the first quarter. They then got to the line early and often, hitting 9 of 12 free throws in the first half.

"We wanted to attack the basket after not being on early," Schluterman said. "We adjusted and got some drives. It was a group effort like it is every night. We are balanced and that is a big part of our team."

Shae Taylor hit her first shot of the game right before the halftime buzzer nailing a three-point basket in the corner. The smiles of the Lady Warriors heading into the locker room were almost as wide as the smiley face emoji on Taylor's socks.

Karley Williams finished finished with a game-high 15 points for Lamar. Taylor added 12, including 3 three-pointers, and Kori Sanders scored 11 points.

Mayflower (18-8) was led by a team-high eight points from Hailey Francis.

Boys

Mayflower 50, Episcopal Collegiate 47

The third defensive stop in the final seconds of the game was the charm for the Mayflower Eagles.

Episcopal Collegiate had three different looks from behind the arc in the closing moments but couldn't get any to fall as Mayflower (22-7) held on to win the 3A-3 regional championship.

"What an effort from our guys," Mayflower Coach Brent Stallings said. "I was really proud of the way our guys played defense, especially in the second half. You want to be playing your best basketball right now, and we feel we are doing that."

Episcopal Collegiate held a 9-8 lead after a quarter then a 23-18 edge at halftime. The Wildcats' advantage was 37-32 heading into the final quarter, but the Eagles quickly cut into that.

Arian King jump started a 9-0 run to begin the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket then capped the scoring stretch with another basket for a 41-37 lead.

Episcopal Collegiate cut the Mayflower lead to 48-47 with two free throws by Kellen Robinson with 28 seconds left. But the Wildcats could not score again, missing their final three attempts.

King led the balanced offense for Mayflower, finishing with 13 points. Dalton Crumley and Brailon Davis each added 12 points for the Eagles, who enter the state tournament on a 10-game winning streak.

Robinson finished with a game-high 25 to help keep Episcopal Collegiate (23-7) in the game. He had 17 of the team's 23 points at halftime. He was able to add eight more in the second half and used his passing ability to set up more offense.