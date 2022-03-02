4 killed, 7 injured in vehicle wrecks

Four people were killed and seven more injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday and Sunday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Jason Lang, 20, of Memphis, was killed in a wreck shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday involving three tractor-trailers and another vehicle on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County.

A 2017 Freightliner westbound on I-40 lost control and overturned, with its trailer striking another Freightliner and a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Lang coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Lang had exited the Jeep when a third Freightliner struck the first truck's trailer, hitting and killing him.

The drivers of all three tractor trailers -- 35-year-old Bung Di of Dallas, 49-year-old Demetrus Brooks of Memphis and 47-year-old Dwight Slater of West Columbus, S.C. -- were injured, as was Naw Seng Gauri, 51, of Houston, a passenger in the truck that lost control.

An unidentified man died in a single-vehicle crash an Interstate 630 near Shackleford Road in Little Rock on Saturday night.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 33-year-old Breonia Johnson of Jacksonville, was northbound on Interstate 430 near the I-630 overpass around 10 p.m. when the Impala left the road, rolling down an embankment and striking the concrete barrier dividing I-630 from the bridge supports and flipping onto its roof.

Johnson was injured in the wreck.

The weather was cloudy and the road was wet in the two Saturday crashes, investigating troopers wrote in the reports.

Cheryl Rhoades, 68, of Pine Bluff, was killed in a collision just after 2 p.m. Sunday on Cherry Street in Pine Bluff.

Rhoades was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion on 31st Avenue when she pulled across Cherry Street and was struck on the drivers side by a 2015 Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Charger, Andre Heard, 45, and a passenger, Bobby Heard, 59, both of Pine Bluff, were injured in the wreck.

An unidentified person died in a fiery crash around 11:15 p.m. on Arkansas 89 near Mayflower in Pulaski County.

The 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck veered off the road, striking a culvert and overturning multiple times before bursting into flames.

The weather was clear and the road was dry in both Sunday crashes, investigating troopers wrote in the reports.