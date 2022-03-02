5 men killed in Monette crash, troopers say

5 men were killed in a crash in Monette Tuesday evening, troopers said.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Arkansas 18 and a 2019 Dodge Caravan was traveling west at 6:20 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

While negotiating a curve to the right, the Malibu crossed the centerline and the two vehicles collided, troopers said.

The driver of the Malibu, Jacob Lee, 19, of Manila, and his passenger Daniel Spray, 40, of Rector were killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The driver of the Dodge, David Davis, 58, of Blytheville and two of his passengers, Thomas Wallace, 83, of Blytheville and John Shipley, 72, of Steele, were also killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 81 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.