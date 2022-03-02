7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Prepare a 2- to 3-pound fully cooked ham for family day. Place ham in a shallow dish and heat at 350 degrees, uncovered, 15 to 18 minutes per pound or until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Serve it with Parmesan "Risotto" With Peas (see recipe). Add a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls. Make an old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake (from mix) for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ham and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the leftover ham for Grilled Ham and Swiss Sandwiches on Rye. Serve with deli German (or other) potato salad. Add a spinach salad. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: The kids will like Mexican Pizza: Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spread ½ cup prepared black bean dip over a ready-to-bake pizza crust, leaving a ½-inch border. Place crust on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle with ½ cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese melts. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix ¼ teaspoon lime zest, 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice and 1 ripe avocado cut into chunks. Toss 2 cups shredded romaine with 1 tablespoon more lime juice. Top cooked pizza with romaine mixture, 1 chopped tomato and then avocado mixture. Serve with baby carrots. For dessert, enjoy peach slices.

WEDNESDAY: Keep it simple and inexpensive with Pasta Puttanesca With Tuna. Toss 1 pound any cooked pasta with 1 (12-ounce) can tuna in oil (drained and flaked) and 1 (26-ounce) jar puttanesca (or other) pasta sauce. Serve with a green salad and Italian bread. Try grapes for dessert.

THURSDAY: There's nothing like a good bowl of Vegetable Bean Soup (see recipe) on a chilly March night. Serve the soup with egg salad sandwiches on whole-grain bread. Strawberry ice cream is good for dessert any time of year.

Plan ahead: Save enough soup for Friday; save enough ice cream for Saturday.

FRIDAY: Since the flavors have blended, leftover soup will be even better tonight. Augment the entree by stirring in some diced cooked chicken as you reheat it. Add a packaged green salad and crackers. Fresh tropical fruits are a light dessert.

SATURDAY: Our guests loved Easy Beef Stroganoff (see recipe). Alongside, add steamed fresh broccoli, mixed greens and a baguette. Top leftover ice cream with chocolate sauce.

THE RECIPES

Parmesan "Risotto" With Peas

5 cups unsalted chicken broth or homemade stock, divided use

1 ½ cups arborio rice

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons diced butter

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup frozen peas

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Bring broth to a simmer.

Place the rice and 4 cups of the broth in a Dutch oven. Cover and bake 45 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is al dente. Remove from oven; add remaining broth, cheese, wine, butter and pepper; stir vigorously for 2 to 3 minutes until rice is thick and creamy. Add peas; stir until heated through. Serve hot. (Adapted from "Barefoot Contessa: How Easy Is That?" Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter)

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 220 calories, 7 g protein, 6 g fat, 32 g carbohydrate, 19 mg cholesterol, 767 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Vegetable Bean Soup

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with jalapenos, with liquid

2 cups frozen corn

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted vegetable broth, plus more as needed

2 medium red potatoes, chopped

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup medium salsa

1 cup frozen green beans

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Mix well. Cover and cook on high 6 hours or until vegetables are tender. Thin with additional broth or water if desired.

Makes about 12 cups.

Nutrition information: Each cup (prepared with reduced-sodium beans and unsalted broth) contains approximately 109 calories, 4 g protein, no fat, 24 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 268 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1½

■ ■ ■

Easy Beef Stroganoff

1 pound beef sirloin tip steaks cut 1 /8 inch to ¼ inch thick

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ pound sliced mushrooms

1 (¾-ounce) package brown gravy mix

4 cups cooked wide egg noodles

¼ cup sour cream

Stack steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch-wide strips. Toss with garlic.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove; repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet on medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Add gravy mix and 1 cup cold water; blend well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 minute or until sauce is thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in beef; heat through. Serve over noodles. Pass sour cream.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 461 calories, 36 g protein, 15 g fat, 47 g carbohydrate, 129 mg cholesterol, 465 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com