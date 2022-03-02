Accidental shooting

leads to gun charge

Little Rock police arrested a man early Monday who accidentally shot himself in the hand and had an illegally modified weapon, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of an accidental shooting encountered Terrence McGhee, 19, of Little Rock, who had a gunshot wound in his left hand and told police he accidentally shot himself, the report said.

Police arrested McGhee at UAMS about 6 a.m. A search recovered a Glock 35 pistol modified to fire fully automatic and a Taurus pistol with an extended magazine.

McGhee is charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, a felony.

Trespasser returns,

arrested at UALR

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Public Safety officers arrested a registered sex offender who was trespassing near dorms on the school's campus, according to an arrest report.

Officers encountered Reginald Muldrew, 74, of North Little Rock, near the East Hall dorm after they had told him not to come back on the campus and arrested him.

Muldrew is charged with being a registered sex offender on a school campus, a felony, and criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.