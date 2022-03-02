Anti-lynching bill clears House vote; advances to Senate

WASHINGTON -- The House overwhelmingly approved legislation on Monday that would make lynching a federal hate crime, moving to formally outlaw a brutal act that has become a symbol of racial violence in America.

Passage of the anti-lynching bill, named in honor of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager tortured and murdered in Mississippi in 1955, came after more than a century of failed attempts. It was approved 422-3 and expected to pass the Senate, where it enjoys broad support.

"The House today has sent a resounding message that our nation is finally reckoning with one of the darkest and most horrific periods of our history, and that we are morally and legally committed to changing course," said Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who had vowed to see the legislation become law before retiring at the end of his term.

The measure passed Monday would categorize lynching as a federal hate crime, carrying a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Democrats and Republicans alike hailed the action as historic.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and one of the House's most conservative members, made a point of requesting a recorded vote, saying all members should have their positions memorialized "for posterity, and for all Americans to know and recognize that the United States House of Representatives can come together as yet."

"We may disagree on so many things," said Biggs, who voted against certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. But the vote, he added, would show "that we can come together unitedly."

Three Republicans -- Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas -- opposed the anti-lynching bill.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where the chamber formally apologized in 2005 for its failure to act on the issue, including during the Jim Crow era, when Southern senators successfully blocked efforts to take it up.

The effort to make lynching a federal hate crime resurfaced in the summer of 2020 amid a wave of racial justice protests and ignited a fight on the Senate floor after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., objected to its quick passage, calling it overly broad.

On Monday, Paul said in a statement he would support the measure, which Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reintroduced Monday evening.

"I'm pleased to have worked with Sens. Booker and Scott to strengthen the final product and ensure the language of this bill defines lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is," Paul said.

The House vote came on the final day of Black History Month, when House leaders also tried and failed to pass another bill that would bar racial discrimination based on natural hair and hairstyles, including cornrows, twists and braids. The measure drew bipartisan support but fell short of the two-thirds that would have been needed to push it through under a special process reserved for consensus bills.

That measure, which passed by voice vote in 2020, would assert that "racial and national origin discrimination can and do occur because of long-standing racial and national origin biases and stereotypes associated with hair texture and style."

House Democrats vowed to bring up the legislation again through the regular process, which would allow it to pass with a simple majority. It would face a far tougher path in the Senate, where it has no Republican sponsors and where 60 votes are needed to pass most legislation.

Several states have passed similar bills, including in New Jersey after a Black high school wrestler was forced to cut his dreadlocks to compete. On Monday, the Minnesota House passed its own version with a bipartisan vote.