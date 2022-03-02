Apple hits pause on sales in Russia

Apple said Tuesday that it had paused the sales of its products in Russia and taken several other steps in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it had removed two Russian state-run media platforms, Russia Today and Sputnik, from the Apple App Store outside Russia, stopped all exports into its Russian sales channel last week, and disabled traffic and live incident features in its Apple Maps app in Ukraine "as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens."

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence," the company said in a statemen

Apple's actions were also announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, on the messaging platform Telegram.

Soon, people were tweeting screenshots of checkout pages for Apple products, with messages showing that the products were not available.