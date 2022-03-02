Arkansas reports 32 additional covid deaths since beginning of year

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus, as tallied by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 32 on Wednesday, including the addition of 12 covid deaths from January.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said the other 20 covid deaths reported Wednesday occurred within the past month.

The state's count of cases rose by 559, which was smaller by 134 than the increase a day earlier and just over half the number added the previous Wednesday.

Already at its lowest level since Dec. 5, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell by 17, to 432, its fifth straight daily decline. After peaking at an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the number has fallen every day except two: Jan. 31, when it rose by 17, and Friday, when it rose by four.

After rising the previous two days, the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators dropped by 11, to 69.

While down by more than two-thirds from its peak in January during the surge of infections from the omicron variant, the number on the breathing machines on Wednesday remained above the recent low of 60 it reached on Sunday.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care fell Wednesday by seven, to 137.

The average daily increase in the state's count of coronavirus cases over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 573, the first time it had been below 600 since the week ending Dec. 1.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 425, to 4,462, the smallest total since Nov. 9.

The increase in deaths raised the state's toll from the pandemic, as tracked by the Health Department, to 10,611. It followed a spike of 55 deaths on Tuesday, which was the largest one-day rise in more than a year.

The average daily increase in deaths over a rolling seven-day period remained Wednesday at about 39. That's above the peak it reached over the summer, during a surge of infections from the delta variant, but still down from a recent high of about 43 a day the week ending Feb. 17. The average of 39 reflects the deaths of 270 Arkansans reported over the past seven days.

Health officials have said that because of reporting delays and the amount of time it can take for someone to succumb to complications from covid-19, the number of covid deaths reported each day in Arkansas is likely to remain high for some time even as the state's new case numbers decline.

"I think we'll see it a bit longer," Dillaha said of the elevated number of deaths reported each day.