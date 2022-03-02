Arkansas reports most daily covid deaths in more than a year even as other pandemic markers decline

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus rose Tuesday by 55 -- the largest one-day increase in more than a year -- as the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators went up for the second day in a row.

The increase in deaths, which brought the state's toll to 10,579, was the largest one-day rise since Jan. 21, 2021.

Previously, the largest daily increase in deaths during the current wave of infections from the omicron variant was the 49 recorded on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday praised the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for issuing revised guidance last week that reduced the number of counties where it recommends that people wear masks in indoor public spaces to reduce the spread of covid-19.





"They did exactly what I asked them to do, which was to move us out of the pandemic state and to move it away from mandates and restrictions to more disease management, and so I applaud them for that," Hutchinson said.

After rising by 15 on Monday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Tuesday by five, to 80.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state Department of Health's chief medical officer, said 40 of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred within the past month.

Of the others, one happened in August, and the others were in January, she said.

"We're still getting reports for all the people who died during this most recent surge," Dillaha said.

She said the increase in patients on ventilators could be a continuing aftereffect of a slight increase in hospitalizations on Friday, which followed a winter storm that may have caused some people to put off seeking care earlier in the week.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators Tuesday was still down by more than two-thirds from its peak in January.





"Overall, it's still going down," Dillaha said.

The state's record for a single-day increase in deaths is the 66 reported on Dec. 29, 2020.

During the surge driven by the delta variant last summer, the largest one-day increase was the 45 deaths reported on Aug. 24.

The average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 39, which was above the peak it reached during the delta surge but still down from a recent high of about 43 a day the week ending Feb. 17.

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

The spike in deaths and increase in patients on ventilators came even as the state's new cases and overall number hospitalized with covid-19 continued falling from the heights they reached in January.

The number hospitalized fell by six, to 449, its lowest level since Dec. 5.

The state's count of cases rose by 693.

While larger than the increase a day earlier, it was smaller by 176 than the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 644, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 1.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 452, to 4,887, the first time it had been below 5,000 since Nov. 15.

In another sign of the slowing spread of the virus, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said 5.2% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, down from the 5.3% that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday and an all-time high of more than 37% the week ending Jan. 18.











Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

MASK GUIDANCE

Instead of focusing only on new cases and the percentage of tests that are positive, the CDC guidance issued Friday factors in hospital admissions and hospital capacity, along with new cases, to label counties according to "covid-19 community levels" that determine whether mask-wearing is recommended.

In Arkansas, the result is that mask-wearing is no longer considered essential in 32 of the state's 75 counties, including Washington and Benton counties in the state's northwestern corner.

In 42 others, including Pulaski, Sebastian, Faulkner, Saline, Craighead, Garland, White and Lonoke counties, the covid-19 level is considered "high," meaning masks are still recommended.

The covid-19 level for Jackson County was listed as "not available" because of a lack of data on at least one of the metrics used to determine the county's label.

The new guidance applies to the general public as well as schools, a setting in which the CDC had previously recommended universal masking, regardless of the level of transmission in the community.

At his weekly news conference at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said the guidance "doesn't have that much relevance for Arkansas because we don't have mandates in place, and we have guidelines that are simply recommendations for schools to consider."

"I expect the schools to look at that information, weigh it in terms of their own community and make good judgments," the Republican governor said.

"I think we've seen in recent days, even the local school districts that did have a mask requirement in have been gradually lifting that."

CASES BY COUNTY

Craighead County had the most new cases, 73, on Tuesday, followed by Pulaski County with 67 and Benton County with 47.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 820,677.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 1,841, the smallest daily increase on a Tuesday since June 1.

Booster shots made up 37% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 620.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,453, its lowest level since the Health Department began regularly releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021.

The average for first doses fell to 476, which was also a record low.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose remained Tuesday at 65.7%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53.5%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 37.8%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who had been fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 76.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 65% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 43.8% had received a booster dose.