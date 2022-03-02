Art League schedules events for March

The Pine Bluff Art League announced its March events, featuring works by an artist and a workshop by members.

Exhibition reception featuring Matthew Howard's work -- March 10

Pine Bluff Art League member and Pine Bluff resident Matthew Howard will have a solo exhibition reception featuring a selection of digital work of portraiture, religious work, botanicals, and original characters.

The reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Mar. 10 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

"Howard is a classically trained artist who received a bachelor's in fine art at the University of Central Arkansas in 2016," according to a news release.

He is the current visitor relations coordinator at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas and held a student work study position at the Baum Gallery at UCA.

"Howard sees art as an emotional instrument that, like creative writing, seeks to show, not tell," according to the release.

"Stories through the visual presence of form, light, and texture welcome a thousand words of conversation. I find successfully presenting events, time, mood and more through conceptual thinking powerful. It is entirely separate from the concrete and immutable graphics design I do," Howard said.

The exhibition is set to remain up at the Reynolds Service Center through April 30.

Pastel Workshop: No Need For Glass -- March 22

Award winning art league members Claudia Spainhour and Gerry DeLongchamp will present their "Pastel Workshop: No Need for Glass" from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mar. 22 at the Reynolds center. The entry is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

"The league seeks to arm members of the community with a quick and cost-effective alternative to framing with glass. Learn how to paint pastels on canvas and then affix the medium onto the surface," according to the release.

Pastels will be included during instruction. For a list of other required materials, call Spainhour at (870) 718-1058. A small recess will be held for lunch during the workshop. Masks are required during the event.

Details: PBAL President Lyn Monk, (870) 510-4920 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.