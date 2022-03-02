Bryant’s “best” turns back Rogers





Bryant picked the perfect time to play one of its best games of the season.

The Lady Hornets utilized some hot shooting and two back-breaking runs to build a big first-half lead before coasting to a 74-33 victory over Rogers in the first round of the Class 6A girls state tournament Tuesday inside Gryphon Arena at Little Rock Southwest High School.

Senior guard Parris Atkins had 26 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds for Bryant (17-8), which showed no signs of nervousness. The Lady Hornets led for the final 27:33 of the game and did so by playing the way Coach Brad Matthews envisioned they would.

"You know, this was the best we've played all year," he said. "Our offensive execution was really, really good, but I thought we shot it extremely well, too. We knew [Rogers Coach] Preston [Early] would run stuff against our matchup, and we knew we'd get challenged on the defensive end just because of their schemes. And they've got really good players.

"But I thought our offensive execution went so well in that first half. We got so many clean looks, and that really got us going."

Bryant, which will take on 6A-West champion Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday, shot 16 of 25 (64%) over the first two quarters and committed just three turnovers, including only one in the second quarter. That torrid pace continued well into the second half.

Brilynn Findley added 14 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals, while Lauren Lain added 14 points and 4 rebounds for Bryant, which closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run and ended the second on a 14-2 tear to build a 43-22 lead by halftime. Austyn Oholendt chipped in with eight points for the Lady Hornets.





Brooklyn Owens had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks for Rogers (13-15), which had 19 turnovers. The Lady Mounties were within 29-20 with 4:23 left in the second quarter until a steal and score by Lain started the Lady Hornets' 12-point run that ended the half.

"I thought we did a good job defensively," Matthews said. "We got in the passing lanes and as the game went on, did a better job on the glass."

Atkins had eight points during the first four minutes of the third quarter, all of which came during a 12-2 spurt that pushed the Lady Hornets' advantage to 55-24.

Bryant finished 28 of 49 (57.1%), while Rogers went 12 of 37 (32.4%).

CABOT 68, ROGERS HERITAGE 57

Brenlee Leonard scored a team-high 16 points as Cabot (16-12) made just enough free throws late to hold on and advance to a second-round matchup with No. 2 seed North Little Rock.

Jenna Cook and Jaycie Cook had 14 points each and Laylah Reese had 12 points for the Lady Panthers. Blyss Miller tacked on nine points for Cabot, which led 56-47 with less than three minutes remaining until Carlee Casteel, who had a game-high 28 points for Heritage (18-10), helped get her team close.

The junior completed a three-point play with 1:12 to go trimmed the Lady Panthers' lead to 61-55, but Cabot went 7 of 10 from the free-throw line from that point on to win it.

Easton Kimball had 10 points for the Lady War Eagles.









