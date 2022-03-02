Capitol & Scott: Watching the war from afar, Ukrainians in Arkansas struggle to cope

Glued to their televisions and worried about losing contact with loved ones back home, Ukrainians living in Arkansas are experiencing a different kind of trauma caused by war: the trauma of helplessness. Two Ukrainians shared how they’ve been struggling to cope since the Russian invasion of the country began last week.

Zhanna Heinemann, who lives in Hot Springs, said she wakes up daily and contacts her parents who live in Sumy, a city near the Russian border in northeastern Ukraine. She is terrified that one day she will not be able to reach them should electricity or cell phone service go out. As of Wednesday morning, she said that her mom and dad are “still alive.”

For Nadja Berkovich, who grew up living in both Russia and Ukraine, the war is trampling upon overlapping cultural identities, destroying relationships among neighbors from disparate yet similar ethnic backgrounds and causing irreparable divisions in communities. Berkovich said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is one that is separate from the people who live in both countries.

It is a war caused by “one individual who started it,” Berkovich, who teaches at the University of Arkansas, said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There are no words for what this person has done.”

