Car crashes through Faulkner County restaurant

A restaurant in Faulkner County is closed Wednesday after a vehicle crashed through the building, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Taylors' Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365 in Conway, posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closed Wednesday while structural changes are made to the building following the crash.

Owner Shane Taylor, 52, of Conway said in an interview that the restaurant was closing around 10 p.m. Tuesday when a driver sped down Arkansas 365, missed the turn onto Lawrence Landing, hit a block of concrete in the restaurant’s parking lot and then crashed into the building.

Staff were standing feet away from the building.

“Thank God no one got hurt,” Taylor said.

Contractors were working on the building Wednesday afternoon. Taylor said the restaurant will put in a temporary fix with a door and reopen Thursday. Full repairs will take longer, probably a few weeks.

The restaurant “won’t look as pretty, but it is what it is,” the owner said.

He said his main concern is the cafe’s employees and being able to get them back to work.