Chamber returning to in-person events

After two years of canceled public events because of the covid-19 pandemic, the White Hall Chamber of Commerce is getting back to business. It's not the old normal, but members are moving cautiously into a new post-pandemic world.

In early March 2020, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed many businesses, government offices and schools, and he limited gatherings in public places.

That eliminated or limited the activities of many clubs and volunteer organizations, as well as the state's chambers of commerce.

LUNCH IS AGAIN ON THE MENU

This year in January, the White Hall Chamber leadership decided it was time to reinstate its monthly meetings, said Chamber President Joe Spadoni.

On Feb. 8, two members of Jefferson Regional Medical Center's cardiology team, Dr. Ricki Fram and Dr. Jainil Shah, spoke during the luncheon held at White Hall City Hall.

Spadoni said these speakers were especially timely, because in late January JRMC and Kindred Rehabilitation Services announced the construction of a 76-bed hospital at White Hall.

"We are pleased and welcome them," Spadoni said.

The luncheon was catered by White Hall Fresh Market. The next meeting will be held March 8.

"It was great to be back," Spadoni said about the meeting.

A LOW PANDEMIC PROFILE

He said while they weren't always visible during the pandemic, his staff and members worked behind the scenes welcoming new businesses, holding ribbon cuttings, when possible, and featuring businesses every week on the website. They also held a number of drive-by events.

Membership held steady, about 150, through the pandemic, and Spadoni said he hopes to grow that number in the future.

Unlike many towns that were negatively impacted by covid, he said, White Hall saw the start of several new construction projects during the shutdown.

"I think White Hall was lucky and is moving in a good direction." he said.

UPCOMING CHAMBER EVENT

At this point, members are "busy planning upcoming events."

"We are optimistic about this year," he said, referencing the potential negative impact the coronavirus could have in the coming months.

"We have engaged (Chamber of Commerce) board members," he said.

First up on the 2022 agenda is the annual Easter Egg Hunt set for Sunday, April 3, at the White Hall City Park, across from City Hall at 101 Parkway Drive.

Unlike the past two years, it will not be a drive-by event, but people are invited to hunt for Easter treats on the grounds.

The next event is the annual White Hall Awards Banquet on May 5 that recognizes White Hall residents in several areas.

Spadoni said that, in the past, they've had as many as 400 attendees, and he hopes this year will be a success.

Honors include the W.F. "Jack" Moody Award, which is given for outstanding contributions in the areas of volunteerism and leadership, along with the Jitters Morgan Small Business Award, the Clara Burton Education Award, the Bridges-Socia Award, the Youth Award and the Senior Citizen Award. The deadline to nominate a White Hall resident for an award is April 15.

In May, the chamber will present a $3,000 college scholarship to three 2022 White Hall High School seniors.

Spadoni said chamber members are already planning for the upcoming Founders Day celebration. It includes a variety of activities that will be announced later.

"We're ready for this year," Spadoni said.