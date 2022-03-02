City panel gets access-sign proposal

The City of Pine Bluff Traffic and Aviation Committee was presented with an option for additional signage that would enhance and identify access points for wheelchair users and deaf and blind citizens.

Officials with Mobility Unlimited Technology Worldwide (MTUW), a Georgia-based company, proposed their signage services for the city of Pine Bluff, specifically for the Pine Bluff Regional Airport-Grider Field.

"We come out and do a site visit and identify areas that we can adapt spaces for to diversify the population who has mobility needs and include them safely," said Helen Dowdell of MTUW.

Dowdell, who, according to her online professional account, obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, said at no additional cost, her company would come out and do a demonstration.

"The ISA signage is what we do. We have signage you can use as markers," she said.

The International Symbol of Access (ISA) is an internationally accepted symbol that denotes a place to be accessible for persons with special needs, especially wheelchair users. The symbol consists of a blue square with overlaid stick image of a person in a wheelchair.

Doug Hale, director at the Pine Bluff Regional Airport-Grider Field, said they didn't have a lot of crosswalks but they do have ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) provisions on the sidewalk for the building.

"When we renovated the building in 2010, we did make it ADA compliant because it certainly was not before," said Hale.

Dowdell said her services would include adding the signage so that people can know where they are going and know where the safe access points are.

"We identify access points in airports, parking garages, traffic intersections and any other places of traffic congestion. We provide cities with an opportunity to create inclusive spaces, inclusive travel for wheelchair users," she said.

Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Larry Reynolds said mobility in the area was a problem for pedestrians in general.

"Downtown, almost all of the streets have mobility but most of them don't have signs. That's been a big issue," said Reynolds. "I think overall the bigger issue is getting the city on board with doing a complete street project and start looking at how they can make the city more accessible, not just for a wheelchair but for pedestrians."

Chairwoman Joni Alexander made mention of the Street Department having its own sign-making department and committee member Glen Brown Jr. suggested the site survey be done since it was at no cost to the city.

The Pine Bluff Street Department, Hale and Reynolds said they will further discuss their options with the company.