Committee advances bills granting stipends for Arkansas’ full-time law enforcement members, grant program for pregnancy resource centers





The Legislature's Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would grant one-time stipends to full-time city and county law enforcement officers, state probation and parole officers and state troopers, and a bill that would create a state grant program for pregnancy resource centers.

The budget committee recommended House and Senate approval of Senate Bill 103 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, that would create the Arkansas Full-Time Law Enforcement Stipend Act of 2022. The Department of Finance and Administration estimates the one-time stipends would cost the state about $40 million.





The Joint Budget Committee also endorsed Senate Bill 102 by Hickey that would tap $1 million in rainy-day funds for a new state grant program for pregnancy resource centers.

Today is the 17th day of the special session. Hickey told senators that legislative leaders are aiming to wrap up the fiscal session on Tuesday under the best-case scenario.

He said they hope to have copies of the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal 2023 on the desks of state lawmakers on Thursday night or Friday. The Revenue Stabilization Act prioritizes the distribution of the state's general revenues to state supported programs such as the public schools, human services, colleges and universities and prisons.

At the start of the fiscal session, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on the General Assembly to authorize using about $45 million in general revenue surplus funds to make a one-time $5,000 payment to each city and county certified law enforcement officer, and other front-line officers.

Full-time city and county certified law enforcement officers and state Department of Corrections probation and parole officers, who are certified, would receive one-time $5,000 stipends, and state troopers would receive one-time $2,000 stipends under Hickey's SB 103

Eligible full-time law enforcement officers employed as of July 1, 2022, and officers hired after July 1, 2022, but on or before Jan. 31, 2023, who meet the eligibility requirements are entitled to the stipends, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration's legislative impact statement on the bill.

The projected cost of the stipends is about $40.46 million in fiscal 2023 based on 7,300 officers receiving $5,000 stipends and 542 eligible officers receiving $2,000 stipends, the finance department estimated.

The Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training will certify to the finance department the officers eligible for the stipends, and the finance department will distribute the stipends to the eligible law enforcement agencies, which will distribute the stipends to the officers, according to the finance department.

In other action, the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday recommended House and Senate approval of Hickey's SB102 that would create a state grant program for pregnancy resource centers

Under the bill, the state Department of Finance and Administration would be required to create a grant program to provide grants directly to pregnancy resource centers in fiscal year 2023.

SB102 would define a pregnancy resource center as an organization existing as of Jan. 1, 2022, that seeks to provide a range of services to "individuals facing an unintended pregnancy with the intention of encouraging pregnant women to give birth to their unborn children" and "[d]oes not perform, prescribe, provide referrals for or encourage abortion, or affiliate with any organization that performs, prescribes, provides referrals for, or encourage abortion."

Under the bill, a pregnancy resource center would include organizations traditionally known as "crisis pregnancy organizations;" maternity homes; adoption agencies; and social service agencies that provide material support and other assistance to individuals facing an unintended pregnancy to help those individuals give birth to their unborn children.

The bill would require the finance department to promulgate rules to implement the disbursement of the grants to the pregnancy resource centers. Under the bill, the rules are mandated to include a requirement that the entity requesting the grant funds submit a plan describing how the entity will spend the grant funds, and a statement that the funds will not be disbursed all at once, but in increments in according with the submitted plan.

Hickey has repeatedly said he didn't agree to provide state funding to pregnancy resource centers in exchange for the Arkansas Family Council not supporting anti-abortion legislation proposed by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, that includes a civil cause of action.

DIVISION OF CORRECTION

The Joint Budget Committee Tuesday voted to amend House Bill 1034, the state Division of Correction appropriation for fiscal 2023, to include up to $75 million in spending authority "for costs associated with prison expansion."

Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, proposed the amendment.

Hutchinson has proposed using surplus funds to finance a 498-bed addition to the North Central Unit in Calico Rock and has estimated the price tag of the prison at between $60 million and $100 million.

Afterward, Flippo said he's expecting the cost of the proposed prison expansion to be closer to $75 million than $90 million.

The committee voted to amend HB1034 to increase by $6.4 million to $26.8 million in spending authority for the Division of Correction for reimbursement to the counties housing state inmates in fiscal 2023. Sen. Charles Beckham, R-McNeil, proposed the amendment.

A Joint Budget Committee co-chairman Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, said the state plans to increase the rate at which counties are reimbursed by the state for holding states inmates from $32 to $40 a day for each state inmate.

The budget committee's Special Language Subcommittee later voted to amend HB1034 to allow the secretary of the state Department of Corrections to authorize the payment of a death benefit from special revenues held by the Department of Corrections or its various divisions to any department employee killed in the line of duty, with the approval of the Board of Corrections.

"The amount of the death benefit shall not exceed five thousand dollars" under the amendment proposed by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

SUCCEED SCHOLARSHIP

An amendment proposed by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, that would require the Department of Education to budget and allocate $6.3 million for the Succeed Scholarship program in fiscal 2023 rather than $3.3 million fell short of approval in the Joint Budget Committee.

The program provides private school vouchers to students in foster care, students with disabilities and the children of active-duty or reserve members of the U.S. military.

The committee voted 24-17 for the proposed amendment, but 29 votes are required for approval. Ray proposed the amendment to Senate Bill 63, the state Department of Education appropriation for fiscal 2023.

The Succeed Scholarship program is financed with $3.3 million in state funds plus $1.2 million in federal funds in the current fiscal year 2022 to provide scholarships to 646 students, said state Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key. The one-time federal funds are financing 161 of these scholarships, he said. The scholarship is for up to $7,182 per student, he said.

USED VEHICLE VALUES

The Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee voted to add an amendment to House Bill 1028 under which if a used vehicle was assessed for its personal property value in 2020 and is assessed in 2022, the value of the used vehicle assessed in 2022 "shall not be higher than its assessed value in calendar year 2020..."

The amendment would be effective until Dec. 31, 2023.

HB1028 is an appropriation for the regulatory division of the state Department of Finance and Administration.

Wardlaw told lawmakers the amendment is aimed at making sure taxpayers don't pay inflated property taxes based on inflated values of their used vehicles and allow time for the chip shortage for vehicles to work itself out.

But Lindsey French, legal counsel for the Association of Arkansas Counties, warned that taxpayers could face an extraordinary jump in property taxes for their used vehicles after the end of 2023 under the proposed amendment if the market doesn't work itself out.









