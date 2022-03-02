SEARK board to meet

The Southeast Arkansas Board of Trustees will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. March 15 at training rooms 1 and 2, according to a news release. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Corps lifts river advisory

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is lifting the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Small craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. While flows have receded, USACE officials urge boaters to always use caution when on the river, according to a news release. Details: www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or www.swl.usace.army.mil.

Local makes Rochester Dean's List

Rochester Institute of Technology at Rochester, N.Y., named Osaze Cole of Pine Bluff to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Cole is in the new media design program, according to a news release.

City of observe Covid-19 Memorial Day

The city of Pine Bluff, along with cities across the country, will recognize covid-19 victims and survivors on March 7.

Mayor Shirley Washington issued a proclamation designating the first Monday of March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day, according to a news release.

The day will provide residents an opportunity to remember covid victims and to honor those who are forever marked by covid, some of whom may continue to suffer from the impact of this virus.

"Each life lost to covid-19 matters and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and community," according to the release. "Our community supports those who are working diligently to get the first Monday in March designated as COVID-19 Memorial Day."

The city has also designated Monday as Go Green Day for people to wear green to demonstrate compassion for the victims, survivors, volunteers, first responders and all front-line workers.

The city encourages the community to join in this recognition and asks people to continue to take preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Area Agency sets menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Baked chicken strips cauliflower and cheese sauce, peas and carrots, cookie, and milk.

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, and milk.

Wednesday -- Sliced ham, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, cranapple dessert, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken parmigiana with sauce, spinach salad, corn, bread stick, spiced peaches, and milk.

Friday -- Lean hamburger patty with bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon and strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.