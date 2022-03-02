Crawford County Quorum Court member vying for sheriff seat

VAN BUREN -- The justice of the peace for Crawford County's District 9 is now running to become its sheriff.

Daniel Perry filed for a four-year term in the position as a Republican last week for the May 24 preferential primary election, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Perry, 55, said he has served as District 9's justice of peace for almost four years. He was born and raised in Magnolia, going on to graduate from Magnolia High School in 1985. Perry has lived in Van Buren since 1992.

Perry said he is the lieutenant over the Van Buren Police Department's patrol division. He also owns Attic Treasures in downtown Van Buren with his wife and is on the boards of both the Old Town Merchants Association and the Boys and Girls Club of Van Buren.

Perry said should he be elected sheriff, his goal would be to make Crawford County a safer place to raise his family. He believes he can run the sheriff's office based on his qualifications, which includes 20 years as an investigator in the Van Buren Police Department and 32 total years in law enforcement.

Perry also expressed a desire to be more proactive instead of reactive as sheriff.

"It seems like before, the sheriff's office, they patrol and take reports and work crime, where I want to actually start a criminal interdiction team, where we go into problem areas of the county and actually work towards fighting crime before they have a chance to take an effect on us," Perry said.

Jim Damante was appointed sheriff in 2021 to serve the remainder of Ron Brown's term. Brown retired that year.

The sheriff's yearly salary is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office. Shannon Gregory, Wayne Sandusky and James Mirus, all Republicans, have also filed for the position.