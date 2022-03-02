Director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful commission retires

Mark Camp, director of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission, retired Monday after leading the agency for nearly five years, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Camp, 61, was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in August 2017 to lead the commission that promotes litter prevention, recycling and environmental education across Arkansas.

"When I appointed Mark Camp as director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, I knew he was walking into the job with big ideas for making The Natural State cleaner and more beautiful," Hutchinson said. "We are proud of the advances in cleanup participation and education that we have seen under Mark's leadership, especially the Otto the Otter program that he spearheaded."

Camp championed an early childhood education approach to litter prevention. Working with collaborators, Camp commissioned an illustrated storybook, coloring book, animated cartoon and a mascot, Otto the Otter, who makes appearances at schools and events across the state.

"It has been an honor to serve the state in this position," Camp said. "This agency has a unique opportunity to profoundly impact the state in a very positive way. We recently installed a mural in downtown Little Rock, have a wonderful partnership with the Little Rock Zoo and Arkansas State Parks and our Great Arkansas Cleanups continue to grow annually. I know I'm leaving Arkansas in a good place with a little less litter and new generation passionate about environmental stewardship."

Camp will continue as president and managing partner of The 1836 Club in Little Rock.

Before being appointed director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful, he spent more than 30 years in municipal finance, including 28 years as the general market municipal bond trader at Crews & Associates.

He and his wife reside in Little Rock and have four sons and three grandchildren.

"It has been a pleasure to serve the state alongside Mark and to see our Keep Arkansas Beautiful program thrive," said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "The impact of his leadership will be felt as new generations continue learning about how to keep Arkansas beautiful through educational resources and community activism."