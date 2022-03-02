Duggar lawyers point to court rulings, prosecutor conduct in bid for acquittal or new trial

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lawyers for Josh Duggar continue to claim the government improperly withheld evidence and the judge in Duggar's child porn case made improper rulings that resulted in the trial being unfair.

They're seeking a judgment of acquittal or a new trial.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks twice denied motions to dismiss the case, based on insufficient evidence, during trial.

A federal jury found Duggar guilty Dec. 9 of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale was charged in federal court with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. The jury found him guilty on both counts after more than six hours of deliberation over two days.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on the count of receiving child pornography. Sentencing is set for April 5. The count of possession of child pornography is considered a lesser offense under federal law and is expected to be dropped.

The government contends the evidence against Duggar was overwhelming and if any errors were made, they were not harmful to Duggar's case.

In a court filing Monday, Duggar's lawyers say they couldn't fully argue his sloppy investigation theory because evidence was withheld resulting in a witness not being able to testify.

The defense also continues to argue the government failed to prove Duggar actually knew that visual depictions recovered from the Wholesale Motorcars desktop computer were on the computer and that they were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

They also argue a government expert on computer forensics, James Fottrell, was improperly allowed to testify about geolocation evidence.

Prosecutors told jurors during the trial that child pornography was repeatedly downloaded on the computer at Duggar's used-car lot during three days in May 2019. A password-protected computer partition and separate operating system were installed and used to download and view the child pornography, they said. Evidence placed Duggar at or near the car lot every time child porn was downloaded, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said many of the 200 or more images Duggar was accused of downloading showed children ranging from toddlers to 12-year-olds. At least three police officers downloaded file shares of child pornography from Duggar's computer, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also contend a partition was installed on the computer at the car lot to defeat an application, Covenant Eyes, that would report to Duggar's wife if he accessed pornography of any kind.