EDITORIAL: Catching up

Call this a form of focusing our minds. Because we're not sure if Gentle Reader has heard these things before. And because we need to write them down to really believe some of them.

• A body can't say the sanctions against Russia aren't serious. The papers call them "crushing," and say the Russian economy is in a tailspin. The Russian central bank raised its interest rates to 20 percent. From 9.3 percent. Overnight.

• The Russian stock market was shut Monday as investors fled, or tried to flee, the Russian market. This while the "ruble crashed to a record low against the U.S. dollar" at one point Monday, according to CNN.

• The world, or at least the West, did indeed expel Russian banks from the SWIFT service, a global financial messaging device. One of those anonymous "senior administration officials" for the United States told the press: "Our strategy, to put it simply, is to make sure that the Russian economy goes backward as long as President Putin decides to go forward with his invasion of Ukraine."

• "This weekend's events now mean that no G7 banks will be able to buy Russian rubles, sending the currency into free-fall, with the end result we could see a huge inflationary shock unfold inside Russia," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "A run on Russian banks inside the country appears to be already starting, as ordinary Russians fear that their credit cards might no longer work."

• Switzerland has announced that it will forgo its usual "Swiss neutrality" in favor of more sanctions against Russia.

• As of this writing, Belarus has not joined the fighting inside Ukraine. But so far, the threat of sanctions (and possibly the news coming from Russian markets) has kept the Russian ally from attacking south.

• From an analysis on CNN: "For years, the Russian president has faced very little pushback from the West over his illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, his brutal support for the Syrian regime, and acts of aggression in other countries. For all their strong words of condemnation for Putin and his regime, Western countries still bought gas from Russia, offered a safe haven to Russian oligarchs and retained relatively normal diplomatic relations with Moscow.

"But this time around--despite a few early rocky patches which saw Western nations accused of not hitting Russia hard enough--Putin has faced an unusually united Western alliance."

• The Ukrainian defense forces have proven to have fight. U.S. intel types had predicted that Kyiv would fall in one-to-four days. And it didn't. So now what?

Now many predict the worst is yet to come.

Those who should know say Putin still has a number of cards to play. Including a lot of soldiers still held in reserve for another wave of attacks. And defense officials tell the Western press that Putin could order a "far less restrained bombing campaign" as his army gets bogged down.

A siege of Kyiv is possible next. Urban warfare is likely. Ukraine is putting up a fight, but it is under-equipped, under-manned and under-gunned.

• During a classified briefing to U.S. lawmakers recently, some in the United States government questioned Vladimir Putin's state of mind, given his isolation. An official told CNN: "He's now basically just by himself, completely cut off from most of his advisers, isolated geographically ... the only people talking to him are sycophants who are just feeding his resentment." The source also told the network that the intelligence suggested Putin has not even been listening to his oligarchs, "traditionally the people who have had a key influence on his decision making."

None of the above--none of it--assures or quiets. It all alarms. For such things happening could make a country and its leadership desperate. And a nuclear-armed desperate nation isn't desperate alone.

The other day, Vladimir Vladimirovich put his nuclear forces on high alert. He cited "aggressive comments" from the West. The press secretary of the president of the United States told the press that this is of a piece with Mr. Putin: He escalates and makes threats. Some say Putin is playing a high-stakes game of poker, and he is, of course, bluffing.

The problem with that: Sometimes the player across the table isn't bluffing, and when called, he goes all-in.