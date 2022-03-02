Fayetteville council extends deadline for nonprofits to apply for Rescue Plan money

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will extend the deadline by which nonprofits can apply for American Rescue Plan money and will host a workshop on the application process.

The City Council voted 8-0 on Tuesday to approve a resolution from council member D'Andre Jones regarding the way the city will handle distributing American Rescue Plan money to nonprofit groups. The city is slated to receive $17.9 million in the federal aid meant to help communities recover from the covid-19 pandemic. It has received half the amount and will receive the other half sometime this year.

The city on Feb. 18 opened an online portal for nonprofits to apply for money for projects with a deadline of March 18. The resolution the council approved Tuesday will extend the deadline to April 30.

In the meantime, the council will hold a work session to share ideas on how the city should distribute the aid money and how to administer the application process.

Cities can spend American Rescue Plan money for four types of needs: responding to the pandemic or its negative economic impact; replacing lost revenue; providing premium pay for essential workers; and improving water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the federal government's final rules.

The city for its portal made conditions that nonprofits applying for the money must have existed for at least three years and make a minimum request of $50,000 for a project. The nonprofits would be considered subrecipients of the city's money, and the city would reimburse the nonprofit as it spent money on a project, Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said. The nonprofit would report the money's use to the city, and the city would be responsible for ensuring the expenditures followed the federal government's rules. Becker said the city would have to pay back the federal government for any unauthorized expenditures.

Jones said representatives of nonprofits had reached out to him saying the city's conditions for receiving aid created barriers to serving residents.

"I am asking for the City Council to extend the deadline so we can look at how this can be more equitable to those nonprofits who have been supporting those communities who are historically oppressed," he said.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said the council will ultimately decide how to spend all $17.9 million, so members should decide the process, as long as it follows federal rules. He said the administration will set up a date for a workshop with the council members and nonprofit representatives.

Six representatives of nonprofits spoke to the council either in person or via Zoom, saying the city's conditions were exclusionary. Stacy Harper, executive director of Light House Solutions community outreach nonprofit, said her organization would not qualify for aid because of the $50,000 project minimum. The group serves a dire need, including services for children, but would not have that much money up front for a project, she said.

"Biases will exclude us from actually taking part in something that is extraordinary," Harper said.

In other business, the council voted 8-0 to approve a resolution in support of Ukraine. The resolution specifically mentions the Ukrainian military and citizens for their "brave defense of their country against the unprovoked, illegal and brutal Russian invasion."

Council members Holly Hertzberg and Teresa Turk sponsored the measure. Hertzberg said she felt it a simple but important way to voice support for the Ukrainian people, especially those living in the city or Northwest Arkansas.

Additionally, the council held until March 15 a rezoning request for 9.4 acres at the southern slope of Markham Hill, near Futrall Drive. The land is already zoned for single-family homes. The request would allow a mix of commercial and residential uses.

Other business

Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved:

• Accepting a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program for a citywide heritage and historic preservation master plan and historic context statement for the University Heights and Haskell Heights neighborhoods.

• A $535,029 contract with Sweetser Construction to build a bikeway stretching from the Razorback Greenway east to Mission Boulevard.

• Accepting a $220,000 matching grant with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for improvements at Gulley Park.

In addition, Mike Wiederkehr had his first meeting as a Ward 2 council member after having won the Feb. 8 special election.

