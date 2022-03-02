Firms halt Russia, Ukraine shipments

UPS and FedEx have halted shipments to Russia and Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

UPS said it has suspended all shipping to, from and within Ukraine, and all international shipments to destinations in Russia, until further notice.

The shipping giant said it will return packages to senders free of charge if they cannot be delivered to those countries. However, its money-back guarantee does not apply.

"Our focus is on the safety of our people, providing continued service and minimizing disruption to our customers," UPS said in a service alert on its website. "UPS continues to closely monitor the situation and will re-establish service as soon as it is practical and safe to do so."

Competitor FedEx said its contingency plans include temporarily suspending inbound and outbound shipments to Ukraine and shipments to Russia until further notice. Memphis-based FedEx is also suspending its money-back guarantee for all FedEx Express service in Europe.