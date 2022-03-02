Foley teams took to success at once

The list of winningest coaches in women's college basketball is littered with iconic names: Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, Connecticut's Geno Auriemma, Tennessee's Pat Summitt and Notre Dame's Muffett McGraw among others.

It doesn't take much looking down the list, however, to reach University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Joe Foley and his 831 career victories.

They're the product of 35 seasons of winning, dating to his first year at the helm of the Arkansas Tech when it capped a 29-5 season by reaching the NAIA Final Four. In Foley's fifth season with the Golden Suns, they captured the first of back-to-back NAIA national championships.

The 1991-92 and 1992-93 titles remain the only two in program history.

With Foley set to lead UALR into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament this afternoon against Louisiana-Monroe and the Trojans eyeing a third Sun Belt title in the past five years, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette spoke with members of those ATU teams, who reflected on their dominance -- and their former coach's continued success -- nearly three decades latter.

"There are a lot better coaches than I am," Foley said. "But I got lucky ... and it's special when you've got kids like that."

Foley's 1990 recruiting class included Carin (Pinion) McNabb, Dawn (Grell) Roberts, Stephanie (Strack) Mathis, Alison (Setliff) Curtis and Becky (Nagel) Goerig as well as Marla Goshien, who'd transferred in as a sophomore after spending the previous season at the University of Arkansas.

While the 1990-91 Golden Suns were nothing to scoff at -- going 28-6 and winning the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference -- the group was a mix in terms of experience. There were several seniors along with a number of newcomers.

When they returned to campus in Russellville for the start of the 1991-92 school year, there was a sense something was brewing.

"We all came back in August and started playing pickup," said Goshien, a retired Navy officer now living in Little Rock. "Our first practice, I remember thinking, 'Oh my goodness, we're going to be so good.' "

She wasn't wrong. The Golden Suns won their first six games -- three by more than 20 points.

But just as Foley does with UALR today, he quickly challenged his Tech teams. The Golden Suns had three games in three days at the Plainview Queens Classic, an annual Thanksgiving event in Plainview, Texas.

"My whole philosophy is ... I figure out what my kids can do," Foley said. "We give them the leeway to show us what they can do in November and December, and [after that] we play to our strengths and stay away from our weaknesses."

Tech first dispatched Central (Ohio) State before narrowly edging Wayland Baptist -- who it would face three-plus months later in the national title game.

Then came Simon Fraser from just outside of Vancouver, British Columbia. On Nov. 30, 1991, the Golden Suns took their only loss of the season, falling 70-60.

It's that defeat that sticks with McNabb despite all the success of the season.

But it was the turning point. Tech won its last 29 games, with its five victories at the 1992 NAIA Tournament coming by an average margin of 24 points.

"Nobody cared who got the credit," said McNabb, who currently coaches the girls' basketball at Morrilton. "Nobody cared about the score as long as we won."

There was no one star. McNabb, Roberts, Mathis and Curtis all picked up at least one All-American award during their respective four-year careers.

But there were defined roles. McNabb was the point guard, Roberts and Goshien stayed on the wings, and Mathis, Curtis and Goerig manned the post.

"We had all the critical pieces," said Curtis, now working for a real estate development company in Las Vegas. "It was someone else's game almost every single game ... and then of course, [we had] an emphasis on defense."

That focus, which remains a staple of Foley's programs, came in handy when, in January 1993, the Golden Suns lost their first two AIC games. As the reigning national champs, there was a target on their backs.

They lost just twice more that season, holding opponents under 60 points in eight of 22 games.

It wasn't straightforward, though. After winning the District 17 playoffs to again reach the NAIA Tournament, Tech needed to win five games in five days in Jackson, Tenn.

The format wasn't anything new, but the last opponent of that 1992-93 season brought a unique challenge. On March 9, 1993, the Golden Suns met Union University at Oman Arena in downtown Jackson, only six miles from Union's campus.

"Every basketball player's dream is to walk into a gym where 90% of the people are rooting for the other team," said Mathis, who's been a registered nurse in Russellville for the past 26 years.

With his team down 75-74 in the final seconds, Foley chose not to call timeout. He trusted a group that had been together for three seasons to make a play.

Except it came from an unexpected source. McNabb, Tech's all-time assists leader, took a pass from Roberts, driving down the left side of the lane before tossing up an underhanded layup with three seconds to play.

When the ball dropped through the net, the Golden Suns had not only won their second championship in as many seasons but they became the only four-year college team from the state to win consecutive national titles -- a feat that still stands today.

"It wasn't always roses," McNabb said. "We were a bunch of kids from small towns in Arkansas that went together, played together and were successful. ... We appreciated everything we got."

All of Foley's former players remarked on his ability to teach.

By the time they got to March, the Golden Suns knew how to run opposing teams' sets for them. They'd mastered Foley's motion offense -- a combination of strategies taken from the likes of Mike Krzyzewski and Bob Knight.

It's all part of the reason why coaches still prefer to deal with UALR in November and December rather than the postseason.

"I'm always seeing something and doing something new," Foley said. "Because if don't really get after it every day and teach every day, your kids won't know how to run most of [your schemes]. ... That's what keeps me involved in coaching."