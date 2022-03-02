Follow live: No. 14 Arkansas faces LSU in home finale

1:01, 1H - LSU 35, Arkansas 33

The Tigers came up with a loose ball after scrapping for it on the sideline opposite the Razorbacks' bench and Darius Days buries a right-wing three.

Will Wade calls for time, and Eric Musselman is hot that there wasn't a foul called on Xavier Pinson for pushing JD Notae before the scramble.

1:34, 1H - Arkansas 33, LSU 32

Good stretch of offensive basketball from both teams there.

Au'Diese Toney came up with a steal and threw one down on the other end, Stanley Umude had a dunk in transition, then Jaylin Williams added a floater in the lane and Toney scored off a great backdoor cut.

Toney has played well tonight. He has 10 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal. He's scored twice tonight on terrific cuts. His activity has been there.

Williams leads the Razorbacks with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Davonte Davis leads Arkansas with a pair of assists.

Umude has 7 points on 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 of 4 from deep.

Xavier Pinson was 2 of 9 until just a few moments ago. He then added back-to-back jumpers working pick-and-roll actions.

Davis will be at the line when play resumes. He was fouled as he caught a pass following a cut into the lane.

7:15, 1H - Arkansas 23, LSU 22

I wrote earlier in the week about how Jaylin Williams' offensive game has evolved just of late.

Just a moment ago, he caught a pass on the left wing, nearly let it fly, but decided against it. He then dribbled a few steps toward the top of the key before backing down his man and finishing a layup through contact.

Williams wouldn't have even thought to make a play like that two months ago. Now, it's becoming commonplace for him to take matchups off the dribble. He has eight buckets following drives to the rim sine the beginning of February.

Williams is up to 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting and 5 rebounds. Stanley Umude has 5 points on 2 of 6 from the floor. JD Notae has just three points.

Xavier Pinson has 4 points on 2 of 8 shooting and 3 assists.

Au'Diese Toney will be at the line when play resumes. He offensive rebounded an Umude corner three and drew contact.

11:52, 1H - Arkansas 16, LSU 15

The Razorbacks made a sound adjustment to the Tigers blitzing JD Notae in ballscreen actions in the opening minutes and it led to four fairly easy points.

Notae, on consecutive possessions, hit Jaylin Williams on quick slips inside the arc. Williams first found Au'Diese Toney for a layup, then Williams caught a floater of a pass from Notae and drew a foul as he drove to the rim.

He knocked down two free throws.

Arkansas led 16-11, but LSU got buckets from Eric Gaines, who is the target of boos from the students tonight, and Darius Days, who was defended on the block by Davonte Davis. I would imagine the Razorbacks will need Trey Wade, Stanley Umude or Kamani Johnson to check him much of the night.

Days leads all scorers with seven points. Williams has 6 for Arkansas to go with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

14:13, 1H - Arkansas 12, LSU 11

The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the left elbow and a deep three from JD Notae in semi-transition.

LSU answered back and took an 8-7 lead behind buckets from three players, including two scores from Xavier Pinson. He has 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists early.

He followed one of his own misses and tipped it in over Arkansas forwards moments ago. Pinson changes a lot of things for the Tigers.

LSU owns a 5-0 edge in offensive rebounds and second-chance points. The Tigers are out-rebounding the Razorbacks 9-1 so far.

Darius Days leads LSU with five points. Notae and Stanley Umude each have three points, and Williams has four.

Davonte Davis will enter the lineup when play resumes in place of Trey Wade.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Notae enters tonight's game fresh off of a month in which he averaged 19.9 points on 37.3% from three-point range and a season-high 4.0 assists per game. He also recorded 1.1 blocks.

This could be the 6-2 senior guard's final game in Bud Walton Arena. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Notae was named SEC player of the week on Monday after averaging 26 points in wins over Florida and Kentucky.

Toney can also return for another season with the Razorbacks. For Umude, Wade and Chris Lykes, it will be their final home game.

Since Arkansas’ win at LSU on Jan. 15, Williams is averaging 14.9 points on 44.4% shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He has eight double-doubles in that span.

The Razorbacks are No. 1 in SEC-only games in defensive efficiency at 91.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, per KenPom. They also own the top three-point defense (28.7%).

LSU's starters: Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days and Efton Reid.

Pinson, a transfer guard from Missouri, did not play in the teams' first meeting. He missed 6 of 8 games between Jan. 12 and Feb. 5. In the last six games, he has scored in double figures four times, including 26 in a loss at Kentucky.

Pinson, according to KenPom, has the No. 2 assist rate in the league at 36.4%.

Eric Gaines scored 14 points against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., and had four assists. Tari Eason and Alex Fudge each scored 13 points off the bench.

Eason is currently No. 10 in KenPom’s player of the year rankings. According to the site, he ranks in the top 10 in league games in offensive and defensive rebound rate, and block and steal percentage.

Days has made a team-high 29 threes in conference play, and Murray is second with 20. Eason has made 15 of 34 attempts from deep.

This game features two of the top 15 defensive teams in the country, according to KenPom, in terms of efficiency. LSU is No. 4, and the Razorbacks are No. 14.