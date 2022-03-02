Frogs playing way to bid, tops Jayhawks

FORT WORTH -- Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume with a second consecutive win over a top-10 team, 74-64 over sixth-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) secured the game during a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a three-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left. After a Kansas miss, Xavier Cork had a slam dunk that sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy, and students swarmed the court when it was over.

Kansas (23-6, 12-4), with consecutive losses for the first time this season, went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4) in the Big 12 standings with an extra game to play.

The Jayhawks, who play TCU again Thursday at home before facing No. 21 Texas on Saturday, missed a chance to clinch at least a share of their 20th Big 12 title in 26 seasons when they lost 80-70 at third-ranked Baylor on Saturday, the same day the Horned Frogs won at home 69-66 against then-No. 9 Texas Tech. Kansas will now go to the final day of the regular season before the title is settled.

Emmanuel Miller added 11 points for TCU, which has won three of four since a three-game losing streak that had its NCAA hopes in jeopardy.

Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 leading scorer at 20.4 points per game, had 13 points for Kansas on 4-of-17 shooting, with three of his makes being three-pointers. Jalen Wilson also had 13 points and David McCormack scored 11. Agbaji and McCormack both had eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks took a 35-34 halftime lead after scoring the last six points. Agbaji swished a three-pointer from the right corner in front of the TCU bench and Jalen Coleman-Lands put them ahead with a three-pointer from the right side.

Kansas made five three-pointers in the first half, including Christian Braun's long one banked off the glass when he realized the shot clock was almost at zero and he beat the buzzer.

In other top 25 games Tuesday, freshman guard Trevor Keels scored a career-high 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 21 and No. 4 Duke (26-4, 16-3) clinched at least a share of its 13th Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title under Coach Mike Krzyzewski with an 86-56 win over Pittsburgh (11-19, 6-13). It was the final ACC road game for Krzyzewski, who retire after the season. ... Caleb Daniels scored 20 points, Eric Dixon scored 15 and Collin Gillespie had 14 as No. 11 Villanova beat No. 9 Providence 76-74. Providence's A.J. Reeves hit a three-pointer from long distance that brought the Friars within 62-60. Justin Moore hit a three for Villanova, and that was answered by one from Providence's Jared Bynum. Justin Minaya buried a three-pointer with 32 seconds left that pulled Providence (24-4, 14-3) within 69-68. But the Wildcats (22-7, 15-4) survived Providence's press and sealed the win from the free-throw line. Bynum scored 19 points for the Friars. ... Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Sahvir Wheeler added 16 points and No. 7 Kentucky beat Mississippi 83-72 in its home finale. TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points off the bench for Kentucky (24-6, 13-4 SEC), which shot 60% from the field. Matthew Murrell made 5 of 8 three-pointers for 25 points for the Rebels (13-17, 4-13). ... Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points, including back-to-back three-pointers that gave No. 13 Tennessee the lead early in the second half, and the Volunteers overcame a slow start to beat struggling Georgia 75-68. Kennedy Chandler had 16 points for the Vols (22-7, 13-4 SEC). Georgia (6-24, 1-16) suffered its 10th consecutive loss. ... Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70. The Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) beat a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year Coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against ranked teams. E.J. Liddell had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (18-9, 11-7).