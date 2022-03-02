Fully loaded

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman will be on the bench and LSU point guard Xavier Pinson on the court when the No. 14 Razorbacks play the Tigers at 8 tonight at Walton Arena.

Both missed Arkansas' 65-58 victory at the Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 15 with injuries.

Musselman didn't make the trip to Baton Rouge, due to left shoulder surgery he underwent two days before the game.

Pinson didn't play because of a sprained right knee.

The Tigers (20-9, 8-8 SEC) are 19-4 when Pinson starts, including a 75-55 victory over Missouri on Saturday.

Pinson, a senior transfer from Missouri, is averaging 10.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

"Pinson is really quick with the basketball," Musselman said. "He's done a good job increasing his volume of assists this year in LSU's system."

In seven Arkansas-Missouri games the past three seasons, Pinson averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 44.0% from the field (33 of 75), 38.7% on three-pointers (12 of 31) and 83.3% on free throws (40 of 48).

When the Razorbacks (23-6, 12-3) played Missouri three times last season, including their 70-64 victory in the SEC Tournament, Pinson averaged 20.0 points. His scoring high against Arkansas was 24 points two years ago. He hit 12 of 13 free throws in one game and 12 of 15 in another.

"He's really quick off the bounce," Musselman said. "Can make threes. Can score in bunches. A high steal player defensively.

"He's a really, really tough preparation guy and then he's a tough cover during the 40-minute game, as well, because he can just score in a variety of ways."

Musselman was expected to be out at least two games following his surgery, but he returned to the bench after the LSU game and coached the Razorbacks to a 75-59 victory over South Carolina.

Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart, a Baton Rouge native, served as interim head coach when the Razorbacks won at LSU.

"As a coach or a player, you never want to miss any game," Musselman said "But I think everybody was just kind of business as normal, which is what you want.

"Obviously a huge win in Baton Rouge, but as usual we're different teams now this time around."

Winning at LSU is part of a 13-1 stretch for the Razorbacks in which they've beaten No. 1 Auburn, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky at home.

The Tigers were ranked No. 12 for the earlier meeting, and that loss started a 1-6 stretch for them.

"I felt like the last month or so we hadn't really had an identity," LSU Coach Will Wade said after the Tigers beat Missouri. "At the beginning of the year, we had a pretty clearly defined identity. We played really hard on defense. Our pressure was really good. We used our defense to turn into offense.

"The past month, since [Pinson] has been down and we've kind of been working things back, we haven't really had an identity. We've just kind of been waffling in the wind.

"So we spent a lot of time the last couple days talking about getting an identity, getting back to being who we were. And if we do that, we're really good."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae said Musselman helped the Razorbacks prepare to beat LSU the first time around even though he wasn't at the game.

"That was next-man-up mentality for everybody," Notae said.

Musselman has worn a sling in leading the Razorbacks to an 11-1 record since his return to the bench, but he's medically cleared to no longer need it.

"I'm ready for him to get out of it honestly, so he can get his full strength back," Notae said. "He's going to be fired up. He's going to coach us hard."

Musselman compared LSU playing without Pinson to Arkansas playing without Notae -- who is averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals -- in the Razorbacks' 81-68 loss at Mississippi State in the SEC opener. Notae didn't make the trip due to covid-19 protocols.

"We were missing a key player at a key position," Musselman said. "So I look at Coach Wade's team and when they've been fully healthy, they've been really good and won a lot of games.

"Nobody wants to play LSU, I can promise you that, in the SEC Tournament. Because they've got some really good pieces, and I don't really look at what a team has done when they've been injured."

Notae led Arkansas with 19 points at LSU and helped the Razorbacks overcome a 54-46 deficit in the final seven minutes.

"They're more than capable of getting hot at any time," Notae said. "They're one of the best teams in the country, too, so we've just got to be focused, lock in and come ready to work."

The Razorbacks have clinched a double-bye for the SEC Tournament along with Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"Arkansas has the No. 1 defense in our league," Wade said. "They look so connected to me. They're in a stance, they have high hands. It's like a defensive clinic.

"It'll be a huge undertaking going to Bud Walton. It's never easy to win there. Their crowds have been tremendous, off the charts.

"I'm sure it'll be packed to the rafters. So we'll have a huge task ahead of us."