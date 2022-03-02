Gala draws crowd to Fordyce

More than 200 people filled the Fordyce Civic Center Feb. 27 for the first annual Black History Month Gala. The event was sponsored by The Big Red Community Foundation and Team Faith. Hosted by the Rev. Roderick Rogers, it was a fundraiser for the two organizations.

Folks were treated to a catfish dinner catered by Fordyce First Assembly of God Church. Their $25 admission also provided a presentation by special guest speaker, 1994 championship Razorback basketball player Scotty Thurman, and choral music by the Fordyce High School Symphonic Voices choir.

Thurman, the current Parkview High School Patriots head basketball coach, will long be remembered for his role in the '94 championship final against Duke University when he sank a three pointer in the final moments of the game to clinch the victory for Arkansas 76 to 72.

In addition to Thurman, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston was on hand to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and share some personal experiences.

Thurman shared his thoughts on the 2022 Razorback basketball fortunes before speaking at the gala.

"They're doing well. They've got a chance with multiple ball handlers because it's going to take more than just five men to get to the Elite 8. They are focused on one practice at a time and one game at a time. I didn't expect Jaylin Williams to play at the level he is, but he has proved a game changer. I'm very proud of him and his teammates," Thurman said.

Taking the podium, Thurman said he appreciated the opportunity to speak.

"I've passed by this civic center many times over the last 30 years traveling back and forth to my hometown of Ruston, but this is my first time to come inside and see what a wonderful facility it is. Anytime I'm given a platform to speak I'm always truly humble and appreciative. I'm proud to be here tonight at the first annual Black History Month Gala," Thurman said.

"Today I want to focus on 11 important points for any leader to remember," Thurman said.

Going down his list accompanied by personal basketball illustrations, his points included:

1) "To accomplish anything like this event tonight, you have to establish a goal."

2) "Focus on the present."

3) "Control what you can control."

4) "Promote team chemistry. Respect your teammates."

5) "Realize conflict is inevitable and remember the game is more important than individual conflict. Find a way to work it out."

6) "Don't sacrifice being respected for being liked. Your job is not to be popular but to be correct."

7) "Don't try to put yourself first."

8) "As a leader, you'll take the heat when things go wrong but you may not always get credit when they go right."

9) "You will inevitably find yourself between a rock and a hard place."

10) "You will have moments of disappointment anytime you strive for excellence. When we won the championship in '94 we were elated. When we lost in 1995, it was a big disappointment. Expect that there will be times when you fall short of your goals."

11) "You will be constantly watched. You have to be on your game 24/7."

Thurman gave the audience one last issue to remember.

"I want to leave you with this quote, 'We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we do'," he said.

The secretary of state also shared his experiences and encouraged people to vote.

"When I first filed as a Republican to run for the office of State Land Commissioner in 2010, I was told no Republican had ever won that office in the history of the state," Thurston said. "I told them I played football for Sheridan High School so I was used to losing. Our quarterback stuttered and our center was ticklish. We had trouble getting off a snap."

In an emotional moment, he shared how his first wife, now deceased, was an African American woman and further said, "No white individual will ever fully understand what was done over the years and decades to get us to where we are today."

"It's important that you exercise your right to vote," Thurston said. "Your vote is worth more than anything else you have as an American. In Arkansas, you have to register to vote. I urge you to register, get involved, run for office and push good candidates forward."

The evening included a fundraising auction of autographed Razorback memorabilia signed by Thurman and an award ceremony honoring the achievements of nine outstanding individuals.

Honors included the Pioneer Award that went to Fordyce native Florence Moore, 84. Moore has been a lifelong civil rights activist, was the first Black government official in the county serving as justice of the peace from her election in 1986 to 2018 and an energetic member of the Democratic Party of Arkansas.