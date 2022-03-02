Har-Ber runs past FS Northside





Springdale Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh wasn't too pleased with some of the fouls his team was committing during Tuesday's battle with Fort Smith Northside.

That was about the only thing he didn't like from his Wildcats, who blitzed the Grizzlies every way imaginable in rolling to a 66-42 victory in the opening round of the Class 6A boys state tournament at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena.

Cameron Mains had 17 points and Mack Wright ended with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Har-Ber (19-8), which dropped a 65-55 decision to the Grizzlies on Dec. 29 during the Coke Classic at Fort Smith. But the Wildcats made sure that result would be much different in the rematch.

Har-Ber scored the first eight points of the game and held a double-digit lead for the final three quarters.

"We just played them a couple of months ago, so we kind of knew what to expect," Deffebaugh said of Northside. "We knew they were going to run and jump us, trap us, turn us over and speed us up. We knew all of that, and we prepared for it, but we still turned it over.

"But I thought my guys started really well. We shot it well early and got a nice lead. What we had to do after that was maintain and not give too many turnovers away. Once we got that lead, though, I knew we'd have enough firepower on offense to keep it."





Miles Rolfe added 12 points for the Wildcats, who hit 14 of their 20 shots in the first half. Har-Ber had a stretch in the second quarter where they led 22-9 before hitting four straight buckets during a 13-0 run that turned things in their favor.

Northside (13-15) made 6 of 23 shots (26.1%) in the opening half, including a rough 2-of-11 start in the first eight minutes. The Grizzlies, who trailed 40-15 at halftime, did make a run in the third when they used a 9-0 spurt to cut a 47-19 deficit down to 19 points. But Rolfe and Wright scored on consecutive possessions immediately after to silence the Grizzlies' brief rally.

"[Northside Coach] Eric [Burnett] always has good teams," said Deffebaugh, whose team will play Fayetteville in the second round Thursday. "They're going to always play tough, always play hard. We were putting our hands on guys a little too much and committing those fouls.

"We'll get better and learn from that, but I liked the way we closed that game out."

Daemarion Savoy had 12 points and Jayvion Smith added eight points for Northside.

BENTONVILLE 89, CONWAY 60

A crushing 20-0 run in the third quarter cracked the game open for Bentonville (20-8), which will take on Bryant on Thursday in the second round.

Harrison Hicks made seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Tigers. The senior hit four threes in a row during a 15-0 run in the second quarter that helped Bentonville eliminate a 25-21 deficit. The Tigers led 42-34 at the half and 49-42 with 6:10 left in the third, but it was a Hicks' three-pointer that started that 20-point run.

Jaylen Lee had 15 points, Abel Hutchinson supplied 13 and Caden Miller tallied 11 for Bentonville. Hayden Shanks ended with nine points.

Dwayne Lockhart scored 14 points, while Colen Thompson had 12 points for Conway (15-12). Troy Wiseman, Kieron Duncan and Ridge Scroggin finished with nine points apiece.









