DEAR HELOISE: My sister-in-law suggested that instead of using an egg to dip chicken and vegetables in before breading them, that I use buttermilk. Since my 5-year-old son is allergic to eggs, I decided to give it a try, and it really improved the flavor of everything I breaded. My sister-in-law and her husband love to hunt small game birds, and she soaks them in buttermilk overnight to remove the gamey flavor. I asked her where she learned this trick and she said, "From Heloise, of course." Thanks, Heloise, for all of your great hints!

-- Ella T., Coos Bay, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: Last week a friend of mine had me over for dinner. She made a dish called Shrimp Dijon, which she said came from you It was delicious. I've got an old school chum coming for a visit, and I'd like to impress her with that recipe. Would you reprint it in your column? We love your hints.

-- Charlotte H., Stanton, Calif.

DEAR READER: I receive so many requests for this recipe that it must be one of the all time favorites. Here it is.

Shrimp Dijon

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 ½ pounds of peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Cooked rice

Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for about 3-5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended, warm through but do not boil. Serve over rice.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I stopped eating meat years ago, but that doesn't mean we don't have tasty meals. For lunch, one of our favorite sandwiches is made on whole wheat bread with avocado (smashed and spread evenly), a thick slice of cheese, tomatoes and sprouts. We'll add some mayonnaise or even salsa.

So many of our friends think our meatless food must be boring, but it's not true. It's a clean way to eat and so good for us because it has lowered our cholesterol and improved our blood pressure.

-- Mary G., Sarasota, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: I went to a department store to see a bridal registry of a friend, and while most things had already been bought, there were cocottes listed as still available. What are they?

-- Logan W., Albany, Ga.

DEAR READER: Cocottes are small dishes like ramekins, which are used for baking.

