Hutchinson announces initiative that promotes reading to preschool children

The Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Education are joining forces to create a reading initiative focused on pre-school children.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the "10 Minutes Matter" reading campaign, partnership between the organizations that will emphasize the importance of reading to children from birth to 5 years old. The campaign calls for parents and guardians to spend 10 minutes a day reading to children.

"Ninety percent of brain development occurs before five years of age," Hutchinson said. "That is the time to have the greatest impact. Reading one short book per day to your child can increase their vocabulary by 300,000 words by the time they start school.

"That's an extraordinary statistic, so the action that we are asking parents to take is to simply spend 10 minutes that matter with their child in reading before school, at that tender young age, to increase their brain development and their vocabulary and their preparation for school."

The 10 minutes aspect of the campaign gives working parents the opportunity to participate.

"Juggling work and parenting may leave parents feeling like they don't have the time to invest in reading enough to really impact a child's future," said Tonya Williams, director of the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education, said in a news release. "The good news is that reading to children just 10 minutes a day can make a difference. And it's never too early to start."

Hutchinson said as part of the campaign the Department of Human Services will provide downloadable tools for parents and others.

"We will be providing tool kits for child care centers, schools, pediatrician offices and anyone willing to promote reading to that particular young age group," he said. "This, to me, is an exciting development and announcement. I hope that parents will get involved and consider volunteering whether it's for public libraries or whether it's for literacy organizations.

"We have a lot going on promoting the culture of reading in Arkansas, but it needs to start at that very young age."

Williams said during the news conference that the idea for the campaign came from a Pine Bluff resident about a month ago.

"It's not just about cognitive development and the vocabulary, but it promotes listening skills and equally promotes good social and emotional development and great bonding time for parents and children," she said.

As part of the campaign, the Department of Human Services will periodically release videos on social media of Arkansans reading books aloud, which parents can share with their children. The program also will have downloadable toolkits and social media contests that will include awards.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said the program can help close the literacy gap across the state.

"We can see better prepared students when they come to our ABC programs and kindergartens," Key said.

Hutchinson said the campaign will strengthen Arkansas families, a goal of his W.I.N.S. initiative. W.I.N.S. stands for Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families.

"I look back on my time as a parent of young children, and one of the joys I had was reading to them before they started school," he said. "I think it helped them, and I think it was a time of bonding between a parent and child."