I-30 construction closes portion of Clinton Avenue in Little Rock

by Noel Oman | Today at 10:52 a.m.
Workers construct a bridge along I-30 on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The section of President Clinton Avenue below Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock has closed and will require a detour through early April. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The section of President Clinton Avenue below Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock has closed and will require a detour through early April to allow the hanging of structural steel as part of the $1 billion 30 Crossing project, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

President Clinton Avenue is closed between Sherman and Mahlon Martin streets. Traffic on President Clinton Avenue has been directed to use East Third Street via Mahlon Martin Street and River Market Avenue to detour around the closure.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.


