I-630 crash injures Little Rock police officer on motorcycle

A Little Rock police officer patrolling on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon was seriously injured in a wreck on Interstate 630, but is in stable condition, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The officer was in the hospital for treatment after a crash on I-630 near John Barrow Road, department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The officer was not identified, but a Twitter post from the department said he has been with the agency since 2009.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the collision, and Edwards said police do not think it was a hit and run.

A State Police spokesman was not immediately able to comment on the crash.