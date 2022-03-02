IDEA ALLEY: Ice storm baking — Galette, cookies





To stay busy and warm during last week's ice storm, I did a little baking.

This galette — free form pie — was made using bits of leftovers I had on hand from other recipes. Ground turkey or beef would work just as well in place of the pork/sausage.

A diced russet potato or even some shredded hash browns, cooked in the skillet alongside the pork, would work in place of the mashed potatoes.

Pork and Potato Galette

¼ to ½ pound ground pork or pork sausage

Ground black pepper (omit if using sausage)

Red-pepper flakes (omit if using sausage)

1 cup leftover seasoned mashed potatoes

1 egg

2 tablespoons minced herbs such as chives and/or parsley

1 refrigerated pie crust

1 tablespoon milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Brown the ground pork in a medium skillet, breaking it into crumbles as it cooks. Drain, if necessary. Season with ground black pepper and red-pepper flakes.

Combine the browned pork with the mashed potatoes, egg and herbs. Mix well.

Unroll the pastry onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Mound the pork and potato mixture in the center of the pie crust, leaving an inch and a half or so border all the way around. Fold the bare pie crust over the filling, pressing the creases to seal. Brush the exposed pie crust with milk, sprinkle the cheese over the exposed filling and the edges of the crust.

Bake for 30 minutes or until crust is golden. Let cool slightly before cutting into wedges. Serve warm.

Makes 4 servings.

■ ■ ■

These chocolate chip cookies are golden and crisp on the edges and chewy in the center — even the next day.

Perfectly Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 ¾ cups packed light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup shortening

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

2 eggs

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, cream sugars, butter, shortening and extracts. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda. Slowly beat in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

Drop by tablespoonful mounds on to the prepared baking sheet spacing 2 inches apart. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until edges are set and golden, but centers are still a bit soft. Let cool 5 minutes on baking sheets and then transfer to wire racks to finish cooling.

Makes 3 dozen.

