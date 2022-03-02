• Steve Cohen, a congressman from Tennessee, introduced a bill to name the VA hospital in Memphis after Lt. Col. Luke J. Weathers Jr., a World War II fighter pilot who as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen escorted bombers over Italy and was credited with shooting down several enemy aircraft.

• Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri congresswoman running for the U.S. Senate, said she has no plans to delete a tweet saying, "Women's sports are for women, not men pretending to be women," even after Twitter said that violated its hateful-conduct rules and her personal account was suspended.

• Kim Reynolds, in her third term as Iowa's governor, was called upon by the state auditor to return $448,448 in federal coronavirus relief funds that he says were improperly used to pay the salaries of 21 staff members for three months.

• Eric Adeson of Clearwater, Fla., told police investigators that his ex-girlfriend threw his 3-year-old pug Bucky off a seventh-floor balcony during an argument, killing the dog and prompting the 46-year-old woman's arrest on animal cruelty charges.

• Duc Nguyen, 58, of Houston was sentenced in Missouri to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay back the money after defrauding two brothers of a $1.6 million investment in an oil-field-equipment business, using the cash for such things as trips to Las Vegas.

• Elizabeth II, Britain's 95-year-old queen, held virtual audiences with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from covid-19, and plans to attend the Commonwealth Service and a memorial for her late husband this month.

• Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, tested positive for covid-19 but plans to continue his duties while isolating in Sydney, focusing on the government's responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia's east coast.

• Thomas Shelton, 22, and Douglas Shelton-Herron, 24, face first-degree murder charges in the St. Louis shooting of a 39-year-old woman who sideswiped the Jaguar they and a third man were in while it was parked on the side of the road.

• Ernesto Rodriguez, police spokesperson in Miami Beach, Fla., said citations are still possible, but the department said a 75-year-old driver is unlikely to face criminal charges after crashing her Bentley into a sidewalk cafe as she tried to parallel park, killing a man and injuring eight people.