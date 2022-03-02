Inspection to close Big Dam Bridge





The Big Dam Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14-18 for a routine bridge inspection, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Security gates at the bridge approaches -- one on the Little Rock side, the other on the North Little Rock side -- will be closed and locked during the inspections.

The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies, the Corps of Engineers said.

The Big Dam Bridge -- built above the Murray Lock and Dam and elevated up to 90 feet above the Arkansas River -- connects cyclist and pedestrian trails in the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock.



