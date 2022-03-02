Lady Titans able to survive run, win

JACKSONVILLE 60, RUSSELLVILLE 55

SHERIDAN -- Jacksonville's Lady Titans made things look so easy in the first half of Tuesday afternoon's Class 5A state tournament first-round game with Russellville.

Coach Marian Kursh made sure to remind her players at halftime that the game was far from over at Sheridan High School's Yellowjacket Arena.

"I told them to expect them [the Cyclones] to play much better," Kursh said of Russellville, the fourth seed from the 5A-West. "And they did."

The Cyclones got within 13 after three quarters, and cut it to three in the final two minutes, but the Lady Titans (22-5) held to win 60-55 and advance to Friday's quarterfinal round game.

Jacksonville will play the winner of tonight's Hot Springs Lakeside-Marion game at 1 p.m.

"I told them, it's the state tournament," Kursh said. "They're going to come out hot, and that's exactly what they did."

One of the problems down the stretch for Jacksonville was its faulty free-throw shooting.

The Lady Titans made of 7 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter, and leading scorer Lia Jackson was 1 of 6 from the line.

Jackson, who led all scorers with 30 points, was so upset at one point that she bent over in disgust after missing consecutive free throws with her team leading 55-52.

"She missed quite a bit there," Kursh said. "She takes things like that very personal and very seriously. She'll bounce back."

Brenna Burk scored 16 to lead Russellville, which hit six three-pointers in the second half.

Zariyah Willis scored 12 for Russellville (13-14).

Kursh said she was surprised with the way the Lady Titans handled the pressure, but she said she was never truly concerned.

"Honestly, the girls are so battle-tested that I was a little bit disappointed," she said "I can't say I was completely concerned because we've been in situations like that before. I'm just happy we survived it."

GREENWOOD 56, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 35

Greenwood outscored Parkview 21-6 in the second quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs barely looked back on their way to a first-round state tournament victory.

Greenwood (26-4), the top seed from the 5A-West, advances to play the winner of today's game between West Memphis and El Dorado at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Greenwood forced 19 Parkview turnovers in the first half, built a 33-12 halftime lead and brushed off a 10-0 run by the Lady Patriots (10-15) in the third quarter.

Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said cold shooting and turnovers by both teams at the outset was not surprising.

"It's the first game of the state tournament," Reeves said. "It's always the toughest one to play. You just got to let 'em play through it and settle down. Too much coaching doesn't do any good. You've got to let the players settle down on their own."

Parkview, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-Central, scored the game's first four points, but the Lady Patriots had trouble getting shots off after that.

"That was the biggest problem," Parkview Coach Lahoma Howard said. "We turned the ball over too much. Too many turnovers."

Five Greenwood players scored at least eight points.

Carly Sexton (18), Abby Summitt (12) and Megan Gray (nine) led the way. Mady Cartwright and Anna Trusty had eight for Greenwood.

All of Gray's points came on three first-half three-pointers.

Jordan Gregory led Parkview with 12 points.

PARAGOULD 49, LAKE HAMILTON 38

Paragould, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East, defeated Lake Hamilton, the No. 1 seed from of the 5A-South.

Paragould (16-8) trailed 16-15 at the half, but the Lady Rams outscored the Lady Wolves 14-7 in the third quarter and 20-15 in the fourth.

Keimauri Brown (14) and Carson DeFries (12) led Paragould.

Lake Hamilton (25-3) was led by Audri Winfrey and Ginney Higginbotham, who each had 13 points. Hayleigh Wyrick scored 10.