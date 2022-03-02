Latimer to seek Benton County Quorum Court seat

BENTONVILLE -- Chris Latimer has filed to run as a Republican for Benton County justice of the peace in District 4.

The seat is held by Republican Tom Allen, who is serving his 20th year on the Quorum Court but didn't seek reelection. Republicans Ed Winant and Kelley Biniakewitz, both of Rogers, Democrat Amy L. Warren of Rogers and Libertarian Bobby Wilson of Bentonville also filed to run for the seat.

The Quorum Court is made up of 15 members, all Republicans.

Latimer, of Rogers, is executive board communications chairman for the Republican Party of Benton County, according to a news release. He is a licensed real estate agent at Gibson Real Estate and was the worship pastor of Keypoint Church for seven years prior, according to the release.

Latimer, 40, said his campaign will be focused on protecting pro-life values, conservative management of taxpayer dollars, and ensuring all local law enforcement, first responders and judicial systems have what they need to do the best job possible for the county.

"It's more apparent now than ever that strong conservative leadership at the local level is vital in keeping our community values represented," Latimer said. "I'm a firm believer in our Constitution and the liberties it protects. I am pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-family values. As a husband, father, former pastor and local businessman, I am passionate about protecting personal freedoms at the local level against government overreach for the future of our community."

The filing period ended Tuesday. The primary election will be held May 24, and the general election will be Nov. 8.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.