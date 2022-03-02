The communists won

Wow. It seems the GOP is showing its true colors; it's really a shill for the Communist Party. Fox News is its propaganda arm.

Look at the recent evidence. Glowing praise for Putin; lockstep followers of a wannabe-Putin; downplaying an insurrection against American democracy; suppressing voter rights, women's rights, LGBTQ rights; cozying up to the NRA to ensure they can be armed and ready for the next insurrection attempt; ignoring the needs of the American people.

Putin didn't get his way through Trump's inability to overthrow the American government, so apparently he waited until Trump could sell him all the national secrets Trump has reportedly been hiding in Florida. Notice North Korea is emboldened now that Trump is out of office. Trump carried on a very public bromance with these two dictators, and for the right price, I have no doubt he would sell out America.

I'm disgusted thinking of my family and friends drafted and sent to Vietnam to fight communism just so the GOP could hand it over. Shall we start calling each other "comrade" now?

KAREN WOODS

Flippin

Cannot chew on that

I'm thinking that Ukraine may well be Vladimir Putin's Mogadishu. Russia took a beating by a bunch of tribal Afghans with no national unity, basically fighting with rocks and sticks, and he thinks he can beat an educated, armed, resolute people with a fierce sense of national pride?

After thinking about it I'm guessing Putin has bitten off a lot more than he can chew. Ukraine will hand him a licking.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Ukraine is suffering

The people of Ukraine are suffering an indefensible attack on their country, and I cannot sleep peacefully while there are pictures in the news of frightened people sheltering in subways with their children and pets.

I condemn Vladimir Putin as a criminal. I will not commit treason and congratulate his villainy on broadcast news.

MELODEE PLACIAL

Bella Vista

Turn away invaders

When I was a child in Europe, I used to play in bombed-out buildings left over from World War II. The lesson was clear. If you don't want the whole world to look like that, you must turn out the invaders right away.

CARI KING

Pocahontas

Other world leaders

Vladimir Putin is without a doubt a master of strategy. Europe, America and other nations finance him. He furnishes the humans, of whom he has many. He makes the other world leaders look like amateurs. Is that what they are? Amateurs? Or idiots? Or both?

JOHN HAIN

Little Rock

Stories about people

An offhand remark by Thomas Friedman in his book "Thank You for Being Late" caught my attention: "... the best-selling book of all time is a collection of stories about people. It's called the Bible." One might say, Oh, I thought it was about rules and regulations, about morality, or about God and Jesus. True enough, but it's mostly about how people, ordinary people for the most part, reacted to the concept of God and Jesus. Three of the most well-known are:

1. David: Usually thought of as an underdog going up against an impregnable force. There are hints, though, that it might have been the other way around. Goliath may have suffered from double vision; accusing David of coming at him with staffs rather than one staff. Other factors in David's favor were Goliath's arrogance, over-confidence, and probable unfamiliarity with the damage a simple sling and a rock could inflict.

2. Moses: The meek, reluctant hero. Think of a Jimmy Stewart western where the hero (Jimmy) is bullied, beaten up, and humbled before he finally stands up to the villain and prevails. Pharaoh, the bully. Moses the reluctant challenger prevails only after 10 encounters, demonstrating persistence pays off.

3. Samson: Punisher of the Philistines. Strong of body, weak of mind. A killing machine susceptible to the wiles of a pretty face. His only connection to God seems to be his willingness to wear his hair long to be identified as a Nazarene until he was brought low by being blinded by his enemies and in a state of weakness turned to God as his source of strength to inflict one final devastating blow to the Philistines.

Hopefully, Ukraine will turn out to be a David and Vladimir Putin a myopic Goliath.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy