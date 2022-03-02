Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission approves contract terms for new head of visitors bureau

The Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission on Tuesday approved contract terms for Gina Gemberling, the internal candidate whom commissioners have tapped to lead the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau as its next president and chief executive officer.

Gemberling is set to receive a $185,000 base salary and a $700 monthly car allowance, according to the motion accepted by commissioners Tuesday.

She will be eligible for an additional bonus of up to 25% of her base pay upon achieving certain criteria.

The visitors bureau oversees downtown venues like the Robinson Center and the Statehouse Convention Center while promoting Little Rock as a tourist destination. Its main source of revenue comes from taxes on hotels, motels and restaurants.

Gemberling most recently served as the visitors bureau's senior vice president for sales and marketing.

After leading the visitors bureau since 2011, Gretchen Hall will depart to become the new chief operating officer of Destinations International, a Washington, D.C.-based industry group.

Soon after Hall's forthcoming resignation was announced, commissioners in January decided to make Gemberling the interim leader of the visitors bureau.

Last week, she was selected to permanently replace Hall, whose last day is March 22, though her hiring was contingent upon commissioners approving the terms of the contract.

Officials did not review other candidates, a visitors bureau spokeswoman said last week.

On Tuesday, commission members entered an executive session during the meeting, which was held virtually, then reentered open session and voted to offer the contract to Gemberling.

Following the vote, commission chairman Jim Keet said Gemberling had "the 100% backing of the entire commission. We're happy to have you on board, and now, go kick ass."

Gemberling, 51, thanked commissioners for their support and said she looked forward to the future.

She spent most of her career working for the convention and visitors bureau of Springfield, Ill. Gemberling joined the Little Rock visitors bureau in January 2018 as vice president of sales and services.

When asked for a copy of the signed contract, Hall in an email said she would provide one but added that it would probably be later in the week. She and Gemberling were attending the governor's conference on tourism in Fayetteville, Hall wrote.