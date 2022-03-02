Little Rock airport projects tour designed to drum up competitive bids

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field officials plan to take prime contractors and potential subcontractors on a tour of projects worth more than $20 million in a move to attract more bidders and perhaps generate more competitive bids.

Clinton National will host its first design and construction preview event March 15 to point out the upcoming construction opportunities, which airport officials say they hope will help familiarize area prime contractors and subcontractors with the wide variety of projects available as well as the unique airport environment under which they must operate.

Banking, insurance and experts in certifying disadvantaged business enterprises also will be available.

The event, which is free but requires registration on the airport's website at clintonairport.com, will last from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., capped by an airfield tour of projects via motor coach.

The airport has periodically held outreach events seeking to enlist additional small and minority-owned businesses to work on construction and maintenance projects. Those events primarily focus on how to become certified as a disadvantaged business enterprise under federal guidelines.

Twelve percent of all federal money spent on capital projects at Clinton National must go to certified disadvantaged businesses, according to Abdoul Kabaou, the airport's procurement director. The percentages increases to 19% when it comes to projects spent with money the airport generates locally.

After Suzanne Peyton, the airport's new properties, planning and development director, came on board at the end of last year, the scope of the event expanded to include prime contractors and other changes, moves that will allow attendees to network, give them advance notice of the scope of the work available and how to get notified of upcoming work.

"We're killing two birds with one stone," Kabaou said.

Airport officials recognize Clinton National isn't the only game in town. Other government agencies looking for major contractors for concrete work include the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Peyton said she hopes the advance notice will help give contractors time to consider competing for the work at Clinton National.

The goal is to get "multiple bids on projects and good bid values," she said in an interview.

The most significant project is the second phase of improvements to Taxiway Charlie, which is parallel to Runway 4L-22R, one of the airport's two commercial service runways. It is expected to cost about $20 million.

Work also is expected to be solicited on a project to install canopies in front of the main terminal to allow people to drop off passengers and luggage shielded from the elements. It is expected to cost $1 million to $3 million.

Other work expected to be available in 2022 includes interior renovations, mechanical and roofing worth several hundred thousand dollars, a reflection of the broad scope of opportunities available at the airport, Peyton said.

Presentations on procurement and security also will be given at the design and construction preview, which Peyton said she hopes will take place annually.

Other community participants include the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the city of Little Rock, First Security Bank, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Forge Community Loan Fund, the Arkansas Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Contractors Association Inc., the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Encore Bank and Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center at the University of Arkansas Extension Service.