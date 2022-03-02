Little Rock board approves May 24 election on library system’s request to lower, extend property-tax levy





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors in a meeting Tuesday approved an ordinance calling a special election to coincide with the May 24 preferential primary at the request of the Central Arkansas Library System.

In the referendum, Little Rock voters will be asked to approve an extension and reduction of a local property-tax levy that supports capital improvements for the library system.

The library system is seeking to reduce the capital-improvement millage in Little Rock from 1.8 to 1.3 mills. (Each mill is equivalent to one dollar in tax levied on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.)

The existing library millage actually consists of two separate rates of 0.9 mill each, according to the ordinance calling the election that officials approved Tuesday.

The 0.5-mill reduction would serve to essentially cancel out an increase in Little Rock's operational millage rate for the library system that was approved last fall. Voters OK'd increasing the rate from 3.3 to 3.8 mills by a wide margin during a Nov. 9 referendum.

Nevertheless, by extending the millage in the election later this year, the library system expects to be able to reissue bonds and thereby generate some money to fund certain improvements, such as a remodeled entrance and first floor of the Main Library.

The ordinance says the millage extension will be pledged to up to $42 million in bonds.





Executive Director Nate Coulter has estimated that reissuing the outstanding bonds would result in payments on the library system's debt being extended by approximately two years.

Extending the millage is expected to generate $22 million for projects, according to Coulter.

At a library system board meeting last week, Coulter suggested the idea of extending the millage at a lower rate had been "easy to endorse" among the people he had talked to inside City Hall.

Members of the city board in recent weeks have discussed extending a millage of their own.

Three mills for capital improvements are set to drop off at the end of this year with the retirement of the associated general-obligation bonds.

An extension on the city's capital-improvement millage, which has been repeatedly extended at different amounts over the preceding decades, was last approved in a September 2012 referendum that committed the money to street and drainage improvements.

At a board meeting last month, City Manager Bruce Moore indicated he was focused on Aug. 9 as a possible date for the city's referendum.



