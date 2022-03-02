LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Omaha Baseball

Pregame
It's a gorgeous afternoon for baseball in Fayetteville with the temperature in the high 70s with a strong northeast breeze.
Arkansas and Omaha will compete for the third time in history, with the first two games coming on a doubleheader in 1965. The Mavericks hold a 2-0 advantage in the series.
Mark Adamiak will be making his first career start as a Razorback. He has made a single appearance from the bullpen this season, recording two strikeouts throughout a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.
The Razorbacks dropped to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after going 2-1 with a loss to Stanford in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.
Arkansas Lineup:
1B Stovall
3B Wallace
2B Moore
DH Lanzilli
CF Webb
RF Slavens
SS Battles
C Turner
LF Gregory