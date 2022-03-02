LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Omaha Baseball

Pregame

It's a gorgeous afternoon for baseball in Fayetteville with the temperature in the high 70s with a strong northeast breeze.

Arkansas and Omaha will compete for the third time in history, with the first two games coming on a doubleheader in 1965. The Mavericks hold a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Mark Adamiak will be making his first career start as a Razorback. He has made a single appearance from the bullpen this season, recording two strikeouts throughout a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

The Razorbacks dropped to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after going 2-1 with a loss to Stanford in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

Arkansas Lineup:

1B Stovall

3B Wallace

2B Moore

DH Lanzilli

CF Webb

RF Slavens

SS Battles

C Turner

LF Gregory



