UAMS police: Man charged with groping woman in emergency room waiting area

A man was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault Tuesday night after allegedly groping a woman in the emergency room waiting area of UAMS Medical Center, according to an incident report.

Officers with the UAMS Police Department were called to the emergency department at 11:20 p.m. in regards to a patient groping another patient, according to an incident report from the UAMS Police Department.

The woman told officers she was sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting area, when Derrol Daves, 68, touched her inappropriately, the report states.

The woman repeatedly pushed Daves's hand away and told him to stop, the report states.

Daves told officers he had been drinking and was “being friendly,” according to the report.

A witness and employee observed what Daves was doing and instructed him to stop, officers said.

Daves was placed under arrest and booked into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of sexual assault in the second-degree, according to the report.

He remained in the jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bond, according to the jail inmate roster.