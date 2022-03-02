Maumelle man facing capital murder charge in Arkansas correction officer’s death

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a man early Tuesday in the killing of an Arkansas Department of Corrections officer after a wellness check-turned-standoff earlier this week.

Demark Jordan, 37, of Maumelle is charged with capital murder in the death of 29-year-old Sgt. Joshua Caudell of the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Police have accused Jordan of shooting Caudell, who was handling a search dog.

Several hours after deputies arrested Jordan at a North Little Rock QuikTrip gas station around 6 a.m. Tuesday, he accused officers of trying to kill him.

A handcuffed Jordan resisted deputies escorting him from the sheriff's office in Little Rock to a waiting patrol vehicle, asking them to let him speak to reporters.

"The police tried to kill me," Jordan said. "Break in my house and tried to kill me."

"Let me talk," Jordan protested, bracing his legs on the side of the vehicle as officers grabbed his upper body and legs and shoved him into the back seat.

On Tuesday, he was being held at the Pulaski County jail without bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

Jordan's arrest came after a standoff with police and a manhunt that began after dark Sunday, when deputies went to his home at 14412 Corvallis Road for a welfare check on his wife, who had not gone to work that day, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Authorities later located Jordan's wife, who was safe and not at the Corvallis Road address, Burk said.

Deputies knocked on the door about 8 p.m. and got no answer, with one of them shining his flashlight through the glass of the front door.

Jordan reportedly then fired through the door at the deputies, causing them to take cover, according to an arrest report. Neither was injured, but some of the patrol vehicles were hit. A SWAT team from the sheriff's office arrived, surrounding the house, Burk said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, authorities determined that Jordan had fled and the house was empty, so they called on a K-9 search unit from the Department of Corrections.

The dogs tracked Jordan, who was found hiding under a trailer on nearby Overstreet Road. Authorities said Caudell was trying to look under the trailer around 4 a.m. when he was fatally shot in the chest.

Later Monday, about 10:30 a.m., robots from the Arkansas State Police and Little Rock police bomb squads determined that Jordan was not under the trailer any more.

The U.S. Marshals Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Arkansas State Police; and several local agencies assisted the sheriff's office with the search for Jordan on Monday.

The QuikTrip where Jordan was arrested early Tuesday was a little over a mile from his residence.

Caudell, a husband and father of three, had been with the Tucker K-9 unit and the Department of Corrections since December 2012.

"The entire Department of Corrections mourns the loss of a dedicated officer," Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.

Information for this article was contributed by Teresa Moss and Tommy Metthe of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.