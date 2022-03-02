Sections
Names and faces

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:10 a.m.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, presents a medal to then Mariinsky Theatre's Artistic Director Valery Gergiev, during an awarding ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Munich's mayor says Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, pool,file)

• "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service. "Yellowstone: One-Fifty" is expected to debut this fall. The four hours will focus on the park's history and wildlife, each episode rolling out during a debut week. Costner's company, Territory Films, is making the series with Warm Springs Productions. The actor stars in Paramount's Western series "Yellowstone," about the machinations of a powerful Montana ranching family, a big hit on cable television.

• Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city said Tuesday. Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision after Gergiev didn't respond to a demand that the 68-year-old Russian conductor change course. "I had expected him to rethink and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian leader," Reiter said. "After this didn't occur, the only option is the immediate severance of ties." Gergiev has been Munich's chief conductor since the 2015-16 season. The Rotterdam Philharmonic in the Netherlands also cut ties with Gergiev, saying "an unbridgeable divide" between the orchestra and conductor on the issue of the Russian invasion became clear after speaking with him. The announcement ends a close cooperation between the Rotterdam orchestra and Gergiev dating to 1988 and also halts a Dutch festival that bears his name. The Verbier Festival in Switzerland said Tuesday that Gergiev resigned as music director at its request. Gergiev, a friend and supporter of Putin, is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, and its White Nights Festival. He was already dropped by the Edinburgh International Festival and from the Vienna Philharmonic's five-concert U.S. tour, and his management company said Sunday it will no longer represent him. Milan's Teatro alla Scala said unless Gergiev makes a clear statement in favor of a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, he won't be permitted to return to complete his engagement conducting Tchaikovsky's "The Queen of Spades," which resumes Saturday.

  photo  FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2013 photo, Valery Gergiev, looks on after a "pre-premiere" performance, put on for veterans and senior employees of the theatre in the new Mariinsky Theatre on the eve of the it's official opening in St.Petersburg, Russia. Gergiev, a conductor who is close to Russia President Vladimir Putin, will not lead the Vienna Philharmonic in a five-concert U.S. tour that starts at Carnegie Hall on Friday night. The 68-year-old Russian conductor is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, the White Nights Festival there and is chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. He received a Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation prize that Putin revived in 2013. Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will replace Gergiev for the Carnegie concerts. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)
  

