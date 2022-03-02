



Public input sought on Highway 270 widening

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed widening of Highway 270 from the Ouachita River to Fleetwood Drive from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Glory Barn Church, 138 Treasure Isle Road.

Citizens are welcome to participate in the meeting and ask questions and offer comments, a news release said.

In order to access the online public meeting materials, visit https://www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings. The information will be accessible and comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on March 18.

Questions can be directed to ArDOT's Public Involvement Section Head Ruby Jordan-Johnson at 501-569-2379 or at ruby.jordan-johnson@ardot.gov.

Adair Park Concert series starts Friday

The city's Parks and Trails Department will host the Adair Park Concert Series at Kenneth Adair Memorial Park, 358 Central Ave., beginning Friday and continuing through Oct. 29.

Concert times will be between 6 and 9 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Attendees will be able to enjoy performances from many genres of music, a news release said. Every Friday morning, a list of performers will be posted at http://www.cityhs.net/parks, and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HotSpringsParksTrails.

Artists interested in performing can fill out an application at http://www.cityhs.net/adairconcert.

The idea of having live music in the park, which became The Adair Park Concert Series, was created by Parks and Trails Landscape Superintendent Brian Fisher, who is also a veteran practicing musician, the release said.



